vcita Completes Full Rollout of BizAI, the First AI-driven SMB Business Advisor

After months of research and beta testing, BizAI is now available to all vcita customers, bringing the promise of AI within reach for the SMB ecosystem

SEATTLE, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- vcita , the technology platform designed to serve the needs of SMBs and the organizations that serve them, announced today that it has completed the full rollout of its AI-powered SMB business advisor, BizAI . During beta testing over the last several months, vcita saw the significant success and impact of BizAI, and is now making it available to all SMB users, including SMBs using partner solutions, built on its inTandem platform.

BizAI is different from other generative AI tools as it combines the wide perspectives of the market's best practices with the deep familiarity with each individual businesses' successes and failures, bespoke data that it is able to obtain exclusively through vcita. This enables BizAI to identify growth opportunities and diagnose areas for improvement, translating insights into actionable recommendations for immediate implementation. SMBs can use BizAI to build business growth plans, optimize their pricing and product offerings according to their competitors, generate converting marketing assets, analyze staff performance, and more.

"BizAI is a pioneering AI-driven business advisor created specifically for the SMB sector," said Itzik Levy, CEO and founder at vcita. "BizAI brings the strategic prowess of top-tier consulting into the hands of small business owners, empowering SMBs to navigate their unique challenges with tailored, actionable insights derived from a blend of external data, their own operational metrics, and industry benchmarks. The enthusiastic feedback from our beta testers has been incredibly affirming, and this is only the beginning of what BizAI can deliver."

A common challenge in the adoption of AI is that SMBs don't always know where AI might help them so BizAI is integrated into the everyday tasks of the business owner, offering them tailored insights and suggestions with contextual relevance. BizAI is completely embedded within the business management solution offered by vcita, with many touch points that are presented to SMBs throughout their workday. For example, SMBs will be prompted to use BizAI when creating and pricing a new service, while writing their cancellation policy, or when answering an inquiry from a promising prospect.

"Our roadmap is packed with plans to further expand BizAI and make it available across all components of our platform. As a platform company, we will soon offer our partners the opportunity to leverage BizAI in two additional ways: the first is their ability to launch AI-enriched applications of their own, and the second is to draw AI-driven insights that help them better understand their SMB clients, detect risks such as churn and identify new business opportunities in real-time," continued Levy.

A recent survey of BizAI beta users highlights the value they're gaining from the tool with 43% returning to BizAI within a week of their first usage. 63% used BizAI to seek critical business advice, such as how to position and price their services and products, highlighting the trust users have in BizAI. 32% of users copied the chat's answers to the clipboard, indicating they were happy with the output and chose to use it. To see a full report with this data please click here .

vcita has spent the past 13 years providing SMBs with advanced technology solutions and is committed to digital inclusion in the SMB community. vcita's technology solutions include popular digital tools like online billing, CRM, online scheduling, marketing, and online presence, and the company is now bringing the promise of AI within reach for small businesses. Armed with BizAI's personalized insights and recommendations, vcita is revolutionizing the way SMBs manage their operations and seize growth opportunities within a competitive market. With inTandem, vcita's partner platform, organizations that serve the SMB market can join vcita's partner ecosystem and expand their own SMB proposition to include these digital tools and AI driven insights, increase engagement among their SMB customers, and unlock new revenue potential.

About vcita

vcita is an SMB tech company dedicated to helping small and medium businesses thrive in today's digital world by providing them with the tools to manage and grow their business. With vcita's solution, small businesses can manage all aspects of their day-to-day operations and client engagement including scheduling, billing, payment collection, client management, email and SMS marketing. inTandem by vcita is a platform designed to serve the needs of SMB service providers, offering a customizable, white-label, platform that allows organizations that serve SMBs to bring their clients all the essential vcita tools under their own brand. With inTandem, partners can deliver great service and value to their SMB customers and unlock new revenue streams, reduce churn, and increase customer loyalty. With hundreds of thousands of small business users worldwide and partnerships including marketing agencies, banks, financial service providers, telcos, MSPs, and fintechs, vcita delivers an innovative digital solution uniquely designed to serve the needs of SMBs and the companies that support them.

For more information, visit www.vcita.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Sarah Schloss

Headline Media

sarah.schloss@headline.media

914.506.5105

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vcita-completes-full-rollout-of-bizai-the-first-ai-driven-smb-business-advisor-302134563.html