Spark Aligners: SPARK CLEAR ALIGNERS ANNOUNCES HIGHLY ANTICIPATED "ON-DEMAND" ORDERING PROGRAM

- New Solution Provides Doctors More Control, Flexibility, and Cost Savings With Economical Pay-Per-Tray Model -

BREA, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ormco Corporation, a global leader in orthodontic solutions, announced today the launch of its Spark On-Demand program, which enables doctors to order any number of Spark Aligners with a simple, economical, no-subscription pricing structure.

"This unique program will further our doctors' ability to grow their practices by offering an affordable and flexible option to purchase aligners for orthodontic treatment without committing to a certain volume," said Eric Conley, President of Ormco. "We are committed to providing doctors flexibility and choice, both clinically and in how they purchase our products. This solution gives doctors the ability to select the aligner treatment that makes the most sense for their patients and their practice. It provides an option to purchase what they need when they need it," he continued.

"Ormco continues to find new ways to support orthodontists. With this new offering, I no longer have to worry about subscription commitments, complicated in-office printing, or outsourcing to local labs, which can positively impact the profitability and economics of my practice," said Dr. Todd Bovenizer. "This new ordering model is highly cost efficient for patients who only need minor orthodontic treatment or to complement a bracket treatment with aligners."

Benefits of Spark On-Demand for Doctors Include:

Flexibility - Provides doctors with the ability to purchase the exact quantity of aligner trays needed.

Provides doctors with the ability to purchase the exact quantity of aligner trays needed. Cost efficiency - No subscription or volume commitment is needed. Buy only the Spark Aligners you need, when you need them. Competitively priced with the ability to select between Spark Aligner products.

No subscription or volume commitment is needed. Buy only the Spark Aligners you need, when you need them. Competitively priced with the ability to select between Spark Aligner products. Convenience - Simply follow the Spark Aligner workflow to order Spark On-Demand through the Spark DTX Portal for your clear aligner needs.

Spark On-Demand will be available to Spark providers throughout Europe including France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom starting on May 5, 2024. For more information, please visit ormco.eu/spark/releases .

Dr. Todd Bovenizer is a paid consultant for Ormco. The opinions expressed are those of the doctor. Ormco is a medical device manufacturer and does not dispense medical advice. Clinicians should use their own judgment in treating their patients.

About the Spark Clear Aligner System

Spark Aligners are manufactured by Ormco, a global leader in innovative orthodontics products, with 60 years of expertise, R & D and high manufacturing standards. Ormco has helped doctors treat more than 20 million patients in more than 140 countries. Spark Approver Software is designed to give doctors more control and flexibility, while Spark's advanced aligner technology and TruGEN material provide more sustained force retention. Compared to the leading aligner brand and when contacting the same tooth, the Spark Aligner has 18% better surface contact with the tooth and is also designed to be more clear and more comfortable than the leading aligner brand, and stain less than the leading aligner material -- which may be why 100% of patients recently surveyed said they would recommend Spark Aligners to a friend.*

For more information about Spark Aligners, visit https://ormco.eu//spark/releases/ .

*Data on file at Ormco Corporation

About Ormco

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, Ormco, DEXIS, and Kerr, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Ormco, headquartered in Brea, Calif., is a global leader and innovator of orthodontic products and solutions to help enhance the lives of its customers and their patients. For 60 years, Ormco has partnered with the orthodontic community to help create over 20 million smiles in over 140 countries. Distinguished products range from twin brackets (Symetri Clear Brackets, Titanium Orthos and Mini Diamond) to pioneering self-ligating appliances with the Damon System (including Damon Ultima System and Damon Clear2). The Spark Clear Aligner System is designed to meet the needs of the orthodontist with the TruGEN material and Approver Software. Ormco's Insignia Advanced Smile Design provides an all-inclusive customized indirect bonding solution for efficiency through personalization. From personalized service to professional education programs and marketing support, Ormco is committed to helping orthodontists achieve their clinical and practice management objectives. Connect on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OrmcoUK/ and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/ormco-europe .

MKT-24-0492

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1749427/Spark_Clear_Aligners_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/spark-clear-aligners-announces-highly-anticipated-on-demand-ordering-program-302128968.html