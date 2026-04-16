Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Spark Energy Minerals Inc. (CSE: SPRK) (OTC Pink: SPARF) (FSE: 8PC) (the "Company" or "Spark") has launched the next phase of drilling at its Arapaima Project ("Arapaima" or the "Project") in Minas Gerais, Brazil, with a follow-up 2,000-metre reverse circulation ("RC") program now underway. The follow-up program is designed to test areas of near-surface rare earth element and gallium mineralization identified during the Company's maiden five-hole RC campaign.

The planned program is expected to comprise approximately 20 drill holes averaging about 100 metres in depth, with drilling focused on near-surface target areas identified through earlier drilling, surface exploration, and ongoing geological review.

The current campaign is also intended to support refinement of the Company's geological model, evaluate additional priority target areas across the Project, and support ongoing assessment of the distribution and continuity of mineralization in connection with the next stage of exploration at Arapaima.





Figure 1. RC drill rig in operation at Spark Energy Minerals' Arapaima Project in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/292959_27e393da64645bf1_002full.jpg

RC drilling has been selected as a suitable method for testing near-surface mineralization and generating samples for geochemical analysis. Drill samples will be logged, prepared, and submitted to accredited analytical laboratories for analysis. The program is expected to continue over the next several weeks, subject to field conditions, and assay results will be reported once they have been received, validated, and interpreted.

"With drilling now back underway at Arapaima, we are moving directly into the next phase of follow-up work based on the results of our maiden RC campaign," stated Dr. Fernando Tallarico, Chief Executive Officer of Spark Energy Minerals. "This program is intended to improve our understanding of the mineralized system and support the next stage of exploration across the Project."





Figures 2 and 3. Spark field crew conducting follow-up RC drilling at the Arapaima Project, with drill rods and RC equipment on site during the current campaign.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/292959_sparkfig2and3.jpg

The Company cautions that the current program remains exploratory in nature and is intended to support ongoing geological interpretation and future exploration planning. There is no certainty that the results of this drilling program will lead to the delineation of a mineral resource.

All drilling activities are being carried out in accordance with applicable Brazilian environmental regulations and industry best practices for health, safety, and environmental management.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, BSc (Hons), FAusIMM, and Dr. Fernando Tallarico, P.Geo., each a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Hill is a Director of Spark Energy Minerals Inc. and is not independent of the Company. Dr. Tallarico is the Company's Chief Executive Officer and is likewise not independent of the Company.

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals Inc. is a Canadian-listed mineral exploration company with projects in Brazil. The Company's primary focus is the exploration and advancement of its Arapaima Project in Minas Gerais.

The Arapaima Project encompasses approximately 91,900 hectares and includes multiple exploration targets under evaluation for lithium, gallium, and rare earth elements. Through systematic exploration and responsible operating practices, Spark aims to advance its understanding of the Project and evaluate its exploration potential.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements with respect to: the scope, objectives, timing, and completion of the RC drilling program; the planned number and depth of drill holes; the potential to extend or refine mineralized zones; the interpretation and significance of exploration results; the potential continuity, extent, or grade of mineralization; the use of drilling results to inform future exploration programs; the Company's future exploration plans, strategies, and objectives; and statements regarding geological interpretations, exploration methods, analytical procedures and regulatory compliance.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others: that the Company will be able to complete the planned drilling program as expected by management; the Company's financial position; that geological conditions will be consistent with the Company's current interpretations; that drilling equipment and personnel will remain available and operational, as applicable; that analytical laboratories will be available to receive and process samples in a timely manner; that the Company will be able to maintain required permits and regulatory approvals; and that there will be no material adverse changes in commodity prices, market conditions, or the economic or political environment in Brazil.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the speculative nature of mineral exploration; geological uncertainty; the possibility that drilling results may not confirm expectations; sampling and analytical variability; operational risks or technical challenges; changes in commodity prices; availability of financing; regulatory, environmental, and permitting risks; and general economic, market, or political conditions. There can be no assurance that any exploration program will result in the discovery of economically viable mineralization or that any mineralization identified will be developed into a mineral resource or mineral reserve.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292959

Source: Spark Energy Minerals Inc.