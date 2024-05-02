Ideal Power to Host First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call on May 15, 2024 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / Ideal Power Inc. ("Ideal Power," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ:IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN bidirectional semiconductor power switch, today announces that management will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Ideal Power President and CEO Dan Brdar and CFO Tim Burns will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Analysts and investors may pose questions for management during the live conference call on May 14, 2024, and may submit questions HERE in advance of the conference call.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM ET

Toll-free dial-in number: 877-545-0523

International dial-in number: 973-528-0016

Participant Access Code: 611530

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a proper connection. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay on the Company's investor relations website under the Events tab HERE.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the live call until Midnight on May 29, 2024.

Toll Free Replay Number: 877-481-4010

International Replay Number: 919-882-2331

Replay ID: 50563

Upcoming Investor Conference

Northland Capital Markets Virtual Growth Conference on June 25, 2024

Ideal Power plans to participate in one-on-one meetings at the Northland Capital Markets Virtual Growth Conference on June 25, 2024. Conference attendees are encouraged to register and request a one-on-one meeting with Ideal Power on Northland Capital's online conference platform HERE, or email Jeff Christensen of Ideal Power, Investor Relations at jchristensen@darrowir.com.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development and commercialization of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS/data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch that delivers substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power's B-TRAN can reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.IdealPower.com, on LinkedIn, on Twitter, and on Facebook.

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

jchristensen@darrowir.com

703-297-6917

SOURCE: Ideal Power

View the original press release on accesswire.com