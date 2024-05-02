Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.05.2024
WKN: A1JUDY | ISIN: US5949603048
ACCESSWIRE
02.05.2024 | 15:26
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MicroVision, Inc.: MicroVision to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results on May 9, 2024

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS-based solid-state automotive lidar technology and ADAS solutions, today announces that it will report its first quarter 2024 results on Thursday, May 9, 2024 after the market close.

The Company will subsequently hold a conference call and webcast, consisting of prepared remarks by management, a slide presentation, and a question-and-answer session at 1:30 PM PT/4:30 PM ET on Thursday, May 9, 2024 to discuss the financial results and provide a business update. Analysts and investors may pose questions for management during the live webcast on May 9, 2024, and may submit questions HERE in advance of the conference call.

The live webcast and slide presentation can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About MicroVision

With offices in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS-based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology to provide automotive lidar sensors and solutions for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and for non-automotive applications including industrial, smart infrastructure and robotics. The Company has been leveraging its experience building augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules, and consumer lidar modules.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

MicroVision, MAVIN, MOSAIK, and MOVIA are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact
Jeff Christensen
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact
Marketing@MicroVision.com

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
