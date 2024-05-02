Sappi North America: Sappi Recognized by Hermes Creative Awards for Power of Trees Campaign

Campaign awarded a Gold Award

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / Sappi North America Inc., a leading producer and supplier of diversified paper, packaging products and pulp, today announces a notable win from the Hermes Creative Awards for its Power of Trees campaign, receiving a Gold Award in the Video TV Ad category.

Trees benefit us in every part of the day, from a morning box of cereal to the shoes we wear, to our bed sheets. In "The Power of Trees," we demonstrate woodfiber's potential as a material of the future because of its renewable, regenerative and recyclable capabilities. It also highlights Sappi's responsible forestry management. Our practices not only ensure the health of the forest and enhance the biodiversity of its habitat, but they also contribute to the circular economy by introducing sustainable and recyclable woodfiber into the production stream.

"This campaign speaks directly to our core mission of harnessing the power of trees to make life more sustainable and brings awareness to the many sustainable and renewable products that can replace those made with fossil fuel-based materials," said Patti Groh, Director of Communications. "In addition to creating awareness around the power of trees, this campaign serves to bolster employee's pride and showcase to the next generation of employee just how innovative, sustainable, and forward-thinking the paper and packaging industry is."

The Hermes Creative Awards honors the messengers and creators of the information revolution. Armed with their imaginations and computers, Hermes winners bring their ideas to life through traditional and digital platforms. Each year, competition judges evaluate the creative industry's best publications, branding collateral, websites, videos, and advertising, marketing, and communication programs.

About Sappi North America, Inc.

Sappi North America, Inc., headquartered in Boston, is a market leader in converting wood fiber into superior products that customers demand worldwide. Our four diversified businesses - high-quality Graphic Papers, Dissolving Pulp, Packaging, and Specialty Papers deliver premium products and services with consistent quality and reliability. Our high-quality Coated Printing Papers are used for premium magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail and high-end print advertising. We are a leading manufacturer of Dissolving Pulp, which is used in a wide range of products, including textile fibers and household goods. We deliver sustainable Packaging and Specialty Papers for luxury packaging and folding carton applications with our single-ply packaging brands and for the food and label industries with our specialty papers. We are one of the world's leading suppliers of Casting and Release Papers with lines for the automotive, fashion and engineered films industries.

Sappi North America is a subsidiary of Sappi Limited (JSE), a global company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with more than 12,000 employees and manufacturing operations on three continents in seven countries and customers in over 150 countries.

