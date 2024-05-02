Enzolytics, Inc. Announces Formation of Marketing Company in Partnership with Third Coast Fulfillment

ALLEN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (the "Company") announced today the plan to form ETC Marketing Inc. ("ETC Marketing") in partnership with Third Coast Fulfillment LLC ("TCF"), to serve the new ENZC initiative focusing on licensing of products in the medical devices, nutraceuticals, medical testing and other well being and safety products.

The newly formed company, ETC Marketing, will be jointly owned with Enzolytics, and enter into an agreement for the sales and marketing of Sagaliam Acquisition Corp's consumer products. As part of the relationship with ETC Marketing, Sagaliam is expanding its product categories from nutraceuticals, to also include partnerships in the distribution of consumer medical devices and home tests for multiple indications.

Third Coast Fulfillment, in partnership with its affiliate companies, owns warehouse facilities in the Houston area and logistics operations, as well as a sales and marketing business for servicing the needs of multiple consumer product categories. Through this partnership, ETC Marketing will be investing in digital marketing, social media and AI technology to facilitate engaging directly with consumers, create a wellness community and an organic following, with the goal of minimizing costs associated with Amazon and Pay Per Click ("PPC") marketing.

Steve Sharabura, the CEO of Enzolytics, commented, "We have been working with Sagaliam on partnerships to bring medical testing, medical devices and an expanded nutraceutical product line to market. These product categories are exploding. We are excited to bring our current products and deep relationships in the industry to the partnership with ETC Marketing, and are looking forward to benefiting from the marketing and logistics expertise of Stephen Fuerst and his team."

Stephen Fuerst, the owner of TCF commented, "Starting with customer operations in 2015 and the humble beginnings of a 5,000 sq ft warehouse facility in 2018, we have grown to 40,000 sq ft and built vertical infrastructure to handle high turnover on Amazon and other sales channels. We are planning significant expansion of our facilities over the next 18 months, including the acquisition of warehousing operations outside of the Houston area. Over the past 7 years we have peeled away the onion of the Amazon world. Recent changes in the Amazon ecosystem have resulted in skyrocketing marketing costs and the failure of many small Amazon businesses. We are enthusiastic about starting with our history and experience in Amazon sales, and partnering with Enzolytics to invest in technology to reduce the costs and increase the effectiveness of our customer engagement. We are particularly excited about the nutraceuticals and medical testing and device verticals, and believe that partnering with Sagaliam's scientific team will allow us to deliver a wellness vision through multiple synergistic products that will resonate with customers."

Barry Kostiner, the CEO of Sagaliam, commented, "Our IPF nutraceutical has received strong consumer approval, and we look forward to ramping up our marketing efforts, in parallel with our other nutraceutical products. We are grateful for our relationship with Enzolytics and ETC Marketing to build out the sales, marketing and distribution infrastructure for our expanded portfolio of consumer wellness products. Sagaliam's partnership with Dr. Lachezar Ivanov has resulted in a pipeline of significant consumer nutraceutical products. In addition to IPF Immune, we will be working with Dr. Ivanov to deliver brain detox and liver detox nutraceuticals to the American market, as well as our latest development, IPF immune formulated in tablets and lozenges with Vitamin C."

