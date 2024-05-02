Best Travel Insurance Plans for 2024: A Unique and Comprehensive List for Travelers from International Citizens Insurance

Including the Best Plans for Seniors, Global Nomads, Visitors to the USA, Pets, Adventure Sports Addicts and More

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / International Citizens Insurance, a leading international insurance broker, has announced the best travel insurance plans for 2024 summer travel. As the cost of airfare and hotels continues to rise along with the increase in flight delays and cruise cancellations, this list could not have come at a better time for travelers looking to protect their travel plans and their finances.

Best Global Travel Insurance Plans for 2024 Summer Travel

"This summer's travel season promises a high level of demand, increasing costs, and a strong potential for travel disruptions due to political unrest, weather, and other factors," said Joe Cronin, President of International Citizens Insurance. "Our clients want travel insurance they can trust to help them if they suffer a cancellation, a medical emergency, lost luggage, a natural disaster, or have to change plans due to unforeseen events. With this list, they will be able to find the best overall travel insurers as well as the right plans for their individual needs."

International Citizens Insurance judged each company and plan on six key criteria: the user-friendliness of their site, the ease of policy purchase, the number of countries plans are offered in, how extensive the benefits are, the ease of making a claim and the quality of the company's customer service. The most trusted insurers include WorldTrips, who made history as one of the first insurers to offer plans for purchase over the internet; GeoBlue Travel Insurance, which supports seniors with coverage for people up to 84 years old; and Trawick International, which offers coverage for over 500 adventure sports activities.

To help customers find the best insurance for their specific needs, International Citizens Insurance has also identified the best insurance for several use cases, including Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) insurance, travel medical plans, and insurance with coverage for pets. International Citizens Insurance has also identified the best plans for clients with special needs, including seniors, missionaries and volunteers, U.S. citizens abroad, and digital nomads.

In today's unpredictable world, travel insurance has become the most essential accessory for any international traveler. Travelers want trip cancellation insurance to protect their trip and travel medical insurance plans to protect their health. But with so many companies out there, which ones can you trust?

Learn more about the best travel insurance companies at https://www.internationalinsurance.com/travel-insurance/best-companies.php.

About International Citizens Insurance

International Citizens Insurance is the insurance division of International Citizens Group. We provide educational content, reviews, and unique comparison engines that enable travelers and expatriates to research, quote, compare, and purchase global life, travel, and international health insurance from various carriers.

