FieldTurf: Call for Research Proposals: Enhancing Athlete Performance & Safety on Artificial Turf

At FieldTurf, the athlete has always come first. It's what inspired our very creation. Our founders were consumed with creating a better surfacing solution for athletes. Twenty-five years and 25,000 installations later, that obsession for innovation is still very much alive across our entire team.

Research Areas of Interest:

Researchers are invited to submit proposals that focus on the following areas:

Advancements in Artificial Turf Technology : Investigate and develop innovative materials, designs, or technologies that could improve the quality, performance, and durability of artificial turf surfaces.

: Investigate and develop innovative materials, designs, or technologies that could improve the quality, performance, and durability of artificial turf surfaces. Athlete-Surface Interaction and Biomechanics : Study how athletes interact with different playing surfaces including artificial turf, and analyze the impact on performance, injury risk, and athlete well-being.

: Study how athletes interact with different playing surfaces including artificial turf, and analyze the impact on performance, injury risk, and athlete well-being. Safety and Health Considerations: Examine the safety aspects of artificial turf, including injury rates, temperature-related concerns, and potential long-term health implications for athletes.

Benefits of Participation:

Researchers participating in this initiative will benefit from:

Access to funding opportunities to support their research.

Opportunities for collaboration with industry experts.

The potential to drive significant advancements in athlete safety and turf technology.

Submission Guidelines:

Deadline for submission: July 1, 2024.

Proposal requirements: Text proposal (maximum 2 pages) including background, problem statement, objectives, and general methods. Supplementary materials (maximum 1 page each, bulleted list) detailing the research plan and budget. Proposals promoting collaborative and interdisciplinary research are strongly encouraged.



Judging Criteria:

Impact on current turf technology and athlete safety

Potential impact on future developments of artificial turf science and products

Ability to carry out the proposed research with the team

Cost-effectiveness

Timeline:

Submission Deadline: July 1, 2024

Finalist Interviews: July-August 2024

Decision Announcement: August 20, 2024

Eligibility:

This call is open to researchers from diverse academic and professional backgrounds who are passionate about advancing athlete safety and artificial turf.

Funding and Support:

Selected projects will receive funding and research support from FieldTurf, with grants up to $100,000 per project during this funding cycle. Potential for additional funding in subsequent phases is available, encouraging proposals with a long-term research vision.

The funds obtained through the FieldTurf Research Grant can be used for research activities including personnel compensation, equipment, and other research materials. Overhead can account at most for 33% of usage of the grant funds.

How to Submit:

To submit your proposal or for further inquiries, please contact:

Eric Habib at eric.habib@fieldturf.com. Use "[Artificial Turf Grant]" as your email subject.

We look forward to your innovative contributions to enhance the safety and efficacy of artificial turf surfaces. Help us continue to Change The Game.

Confidentiality

All applicants agree to maintain strict confidentiality of any confidential information disclosed or otherwise made available by FieldTurf during the application process.

Terms and Conditions

This Call for Research Proposals is an invitation to submit proposals and does not constitute a binding contract between FieldTurf and any applicant. Successful applicants will be required to enter into a separate research agreement with FieldTurf, which will outline the terms and conditions governing grant funding, intellectual property, and other related obligations of the Parties. FieldTurf shall not be bound by any commitments and/or funding obligations with respect to the Research until such agreement is executed between the Parties.

Contact Information

Iannick Di Sanza

Director of Marketing

iannick.disanza@tarkettsports.com

514 375 2646

