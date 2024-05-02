Centra Companies: Seasoned Real Estate Executive Joins Centra Capital Partners

Josh Brotemarkle brings 15+ years of experience to the Twin Cities-based real estate syndication company

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / Josh Brotemarkle, an experienced C-suite executive who has led teams in the real estate industry through dramatic periods of growth and transformation, has joined Centra Capital Partners. Brotemarkle will serve as President and General Counsel of Centra Capital Partners, providing legal guidance and deal analysis for potential investment opportunities and investor relations. He will also serve as General Counsel to Centra Companies, the home building and selling arm of the organization.

Brotemarkle comes to Centra after 15+ years in real estate, starting as a trial lawyer representing general contractors, subcontractors and real estate developers. He's a versatile leader who has worn many hats integrating solutions across business functions such as legal, accounting, finance, human resources and IT. From 2016-2021, Brotemarkle served as CFO and General Counsel for a Twin Cities contractor where he led the team through a complete digital transformation and was instrumental in expanding the business from local projects to projects spanning the entire U.S.

"I have a drive to succeed and was drawn to Centra because of its unique offering in the real estate investment space," said Brotemarkle. "Single-family homes are in high-demand, and Centra provides quality products at affordable prices. The investment opportunities Centra Capital Partners is offering have the potential for high returns in a market primed for growth."

Brotemarkle thrives on structure having served in the Air Force from 1998-2002. He is a strong believer in the Entrepreneurial Operating System, and will serve as Centra's integrator due to his remarkable ability to lead, manage and hold people accountable. Brotemarkle remarks, "In past roles, I've been called the 'core values guy,' and a 'people collector' because I'm a firm believer a company's guiding principles should be integrated into every decision that's made. I believe in servant leadership and creating opportunities to expand the careers of those I am privileged to serve."

Dale Wills, Centra Capital Partners' Owner and Founder, says, "Josh is going to be invaluable as we expand. He has a proven track record of success, and I've seen firsthand his ability to develop a strategic roadmap to bring a company's long-term vision to life."

About Centra Capital Partners:

A real estate syndication company partnering with investors to build wealth through ground-up communities in the midwest with over $500 million in project value since 2011. The company takes an investor-first approach, offering transparency in operations by providing detailed investor reports and making decisions with the investor's best interests in mind. It provides investment opportunities in communities its sister company, Centra Homes, develops from start to finish, utilizing the team's knowledge and expertise for sourcing, entitlement, construction and sales. Its team members are experts in the Twin Cities market. They live and work in the area, know key members of the community and know what customers want.

