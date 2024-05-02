|Special Participant
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2024) - THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event"), Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference is pleased to welcome Jennifer Knight, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Textiles, Consumer Goods, Materials, Critical Minerals and Metals, International Trade Administration, US Department of Commerce as a Keynote Speaker on Critical Metals Day. THE Event is also pleased to announce the participation of Ian Lafrenière, Quebec Minister of Indigenous and Inuit Affairs; and Ian Morissette, Associate Deputy Minister of Mines & Forestry as Panelists on June 5. This year, THE Event will once again host over 100 mining companies at the Centre des congrès de Québec. Please see the 2024 Agenda with all presenters, panelists and speakers now available our website www.themininginvestmentevent.com
|THE Participating Companies
* 1x1's Only ^^Mi3 ExplorCo Lounge Coreshack Participant ~Industry Invitee
|Abcourt Mines Inc.*
TSX-V: ABI
|E-Power Resources Inc.^^
CSE: EPR
|Lithium Universe Limited
ASX: LU7
|Quimbaya Gold Inc.^^
CSE: QIM; OTCQB: QIMGF
|Abitibi Metals Corp.
CSE: AMQ; OTCQB: AMQFF
|E2Gold Inc.^^
TSX-V: ETU; OTCQB: ETUGF
|Lode Gold Resources^^*
TSX-V: LOD; OTCQB: SBMIF
|Rackla Metals Inc.*
TSX-V: RAK
|Advanced Gold Exploration~
CSE: AUEX
|Emperor Metals Corp.^^#
CSE :AUOZ: OTCQB: EMAUF
|Maple Gold Mines Ltd.
TSX:-V: MGM; OTCQB: MGMLF
|Radisson Mining Resources
TSX-V: RDS; OTCQB: RMRDF
|Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
TSX: AEM; NYSE: AEM
|Empress Royalty Corp.
TSX-V: EMPR; OTCQX: EMPYF
|Maritime Resources Corp.
TSX-V: MAE
|Red Pine Exploration Inc.*
TSX-V: RPX; OTCQB: RDEXF
|Allied Gold Corporation
TSX: AAUC
|EMX Royalty Corp.
TSX-V: EMX; NYSE: EMX
|Midland Exploration Inc.*
TSX-V: MD
|Ressources 1844 Resources^^
TSX-V: EFF
|Amex Exploration Inc.#
TSX-V: AMX; OTCQX: AMXEF
|Exiro Minerals Corp.*
Private*
|Mineros S.A.
TSX: MSA
|Sayona Mining Limited
ASX: SAY; OTCQB: SYAXF
|Archer Exploration Corp.*
CSE: NIX; OTCQB: RCHRF
|Exploits Discovery Corp.
CSE: NFLD; OTCQB: NFLDF
|Nevada Organic Phosphate^^
CSE: NOP
|Sherritt International Corp
TSX: S
|Aston Minerals Ltd.
ASX: ASO
|Falco Resources Ltd.
TSX-V: FPC
|Niobay Metals Inc.^^#
TSX-V: NBY; OTCQB: NBYCF
|Silver Mountain Resources *
TSX-V: AGMR; OTCQB: AGMRF
|Atex Resources Inc.
TSX-V: ATX
|Firefly Metals Ltd.
ASX: FFM
|Northern Superior Resources TSX-V: SUP; OTCQB: NSUPF
|Sirios Resources Inc.*
TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF
|Atha Energy Corp.
TSX-V SASK; OTCQB: SASKF
|Fireweed Metals Corp.
TSX-V: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF
|Nouveau Monde Graphite
TSX: NOU; NYSE: NMG
|Starcore International Mines*
TSX: SAM
|Aya Gold & Silver Inc.
TSX: AYA; OTCX: AYASF
|First Phosphate Corp.#
CSE: PHOS
|Nuvau Minerals Corp.*#
Private
|STLLR Gold Inc.*
TSX: STLR; OTCQX: STLRF
|Blue Thunder Mining Inc.^^
TSX-V: BLUE
|Focus Graphite Inc.^^#
TSX-V: FMS; OTCQB: FCSMF
|O3 Mining Inc.#
TSX-V: OIII; OTCQX: OIIIF
|Strategic Resources Inc
TSX-V:SR
|Brunswick Exploration Inc.#
TSX-V: BRW; OTCQB: BRWXF
|FPX Nickel Corp.
TSX-V: FPX; OTCQB: FPOCF
|Osisko Development Corp.
TSX-V: ODV; NYSE: ODV
|Troilus Gold Corp.
TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF
|Bunker Hill Mining Corp.
TSX-V: BNKR; OTCQB: BHLL
|Glencore PLC/Glencore Canada
LSE: GLEN; JSE: GLN
|Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.
TSX:OR; NYSE: OR
|Tudor Gold Corp.
TSX-V: TUD
|Calisto Cobre Resources.^^
Private
|GoGold Resources Inc.
TSX: GGD; OTCQX: GLGDF
|Osisko Metals Incorporated#
TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF
|Unigold Inc.*
TSX-V:UGD: OTCQX: UGDIF
|Canada Nickel Company
TSX-V: CNC; OTCQX: CNIKF
|Gold Royalty Corp.
NYSE: GROY
|Osisko Mining Inc.#
TSX: OSK
|Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.*
TSX-V: VRB
|Canadian Copper Inc.*
CSE: CCI
|Goliath Resources Limited
TSX-V: GOT; OTCQB: GOTRF
|Patriot Battery Metals Inc.
TSX: PMET; ASX: PMT; OTCQX: PMETF
|Vior Inc.^^*
TSX-V: VIO; OTCQB: VIORF
|Capella Minerals Limited*^^
TSX-V: CMIL; OTCQB: MILF
|Harfang Exploration Inc.^^
TSX-V: HAR
|Peloton Minerals Corporation*
CSE: PMC; OTCQB: PMCCF
|Vision Lithium Inc.
TSX-V: VLI; OTCQB: ABEPF
|Comet Lithium Corp^^
TSX-V: CLIC
|Hecla Mining Company
NYSE: HL
|Perseverance Metals*
Private
|Vizsla Silver Corp.
TSX-V: VZLA; NYSE: VZLA
|Coniagas Battery Metals^^*
TSX-V: COS
|i80 Gold Corp.
TSX: IAU; IAUX:NYSE
|Piedmont Lithium Ltd.
NASDAQ: PLL; ASX: PLL
|Volta Metals Ltd^^
CSE: VLTA
|Delta Resources Limited^^
TSX-V: DLTA; OTCQB: DTARF
|IAMGOLD Corporation
TSX: IMG; NYSE: IAG
|Power Metals Corp.~
TSX-V: PWM; OTCQB: PWRMF
|Wallbridge Mining Company
TSX: WM; OTCQX: WLBMF
|Denison Mines Corp.
TSX-DML; NYSE: DNN
|iMetal Resources Inc^^ *
TSX-V: IMR; OTCQB: IMRFF
|Power Nickel Inc.
TSX-V: PNPN; OTCQX: PNPNF
|Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
TSX: WDO; OTCQX: WDOFF
|Dolly Varden Silver Corp.
TSX-V: DV; OTCQX: DOLLF
|Lavras Gold Corp.
TSX-V: LGC; OTCQB: LGCFF
|Puma Exploration Inc.^^
TSX-V: PUMA; OTCQB: PUMXF
|West Red Lake Gold Mines
TSX-V: WRLG; OTCQB: WRLGF
|Doré Copper Mining Corp.*
TSX-V: DCMC;OTCQX: DRCMF
|Li-FT Power Ltd.
TSX-V: LIFT; OTCQX: LIFFF
|QC Copper & Gold Inc.
TSX:V: QCCU: OTCQB: QCCUF
|Wheaton Precious Metals.
TSX:WPM; NYSE:WPM; LSE:WPM
THE Event is invitation only - Interested investors & issuers please go here:

The latest Agenda, Brochure, participating companies, speakers & panelists may be found here: https://themininginvestmentevent.com.
About THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. THE Event is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities and provides a platform to hear from some of most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality issues and sustainability in the mining industry via education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.
Joanne Jobin
CEO & Founder
IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated
jjobin@irinc.ca
Jennifer Choi
Vice President, Operations
IR.INC & VID Media
jchoi@irinc.ca
Brhett Booker
Associate
IR.INC & VID Media
bbooker@irinc.ca
