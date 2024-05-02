Special Participant Government of Québec Platinum Sponsors Laurentian Bank Securities, National Bank Financial Markets Gold Sponsors First Phosphate, IBK Capital, O3 Mining Student Sponsors Osisko Mining, Glencore Canada Silver Sponsors BMO Private Wealth, CSE, IR.INC Capital Markets Advisory, Mi3 Financial, PearTree Financial, Stifel, TMX GroupSustainable Sponsor Osisko Gold Royalties Copper Sponsors Alliance Advisors, Amex Exploration, Brooks & Nelson, Cassels, CDPQ, Centre des congrès de Québec, Crux Investor, Digbee, Domco Group of Canada, Generation IACP, Global Business Reports, INFOR Financial,Out of the Box Capital, VRIFY Media & Partners BTV, Canadian Mining Magazine, CEO.CA; EBL Consultants, Ellis Martin Report, IR Mining Resource News, Kitco, MarketOne, Mining Discovery, Mining Network, Newsfile, The Northern Miner, The Prospector News, VID Media Incorporated

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2024) - THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event"), Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference is pleased to welcome Jennifer Knight, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Textiles, Consumer Goods, Materials, Critical Minerals and Metals, International Trade Administration, US Department of Commerce as a Keynote Speaker on Critical Metals Day. THE Event is also pleased to announce the participation of Ian Lafrenière, Quebec Minister of Indigenous and Inuit Affairs; and Ian Morissette, Associate Deputy Minister of Mines & Forestry as Panelists on June 5. This year, THE Event will once again host over 100 mining companies at the Centre des congrès de Québec. Please see the 2024 Agenda with all presenters, panelists and speakers now available our website www.themininginvestmentevent.com

THE Participating Companies

Abcourt Mines Inc.*

TSX-V: ABI E-Power Resources Inc.^^

CSE: EPR Lithium Universe Limited

ASX: LU7 Quimbaya Gold Inc.^^

CSE: QIM; OTCQB: QIMGF Abitibi Metals Corp.

CSE: AMQ; OTCQB: AMQFF E2Gold Inc.^^

TSX-V: ETU; OTCQB: ETUGF Lode Gold Resources^^*

TSX-V: LOD; OTCQB: SBMIF Rackla Metals Inc.*

TSX-V: RAK Advanced Gold Exploration~

CSE: AUEX Emperor Metals Corp.^^#

CSE :AUOZ: OTCQB: EMAUF Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

TSX:-V: MGM; OTCQB: MGMLF Radisson Mining Resources

TSX-V: RDS; OTCQB: RMRDF Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

TSX: AEM; NYSE: AEM Empress Royalty Corp.

TSX-V: EMPR; OTCQX: EMPYF Maritime Resources Corp.

TSX-V: MAE Red Pine Exploration Inc.*

TSX-V: RPX; OTCQB: RDEXF Allied Gold Corporation

TSX: AAUC EMX Royalty Corp.

TSX-V: EMX; NYSE: EMX Midland Exploration Inc.*

TSX-V: MD Ressources 1844 Resources^^

TSX-V: EFF Amex Exploration Inc.#

TSX-V: AMX; OTCQX: AMXEF Exiro Minerals Corp.*

Private* Mineros S.A.

TSX: MSA Sayona Mining Limited

ASX: SAY; OTCQB: SYAXF Archer Exploration Corp.*

CSE: NIX; OTCQB: RCHRF Exploits Discovery Corp.

CSE: NFLD; OTCQB: NFLDF Nevada Organic Phosphate^^

CSE: NOP Sherritt International Corp

TSX: S Aston Minerals Ltd.

ASX: ASO Falco Resources Ltd.

TSX-V: FPC Niobay Metals Inc.^^#

TSX-V: NBY; OTCQB: NBYCF Silver Mountain Resources *

TSX-V: AGMR; OTCQB: AGMRF Atex Resources Inc.

TSX-V: ATX Firefly Metals Ltd.

ASX: FFM Northern Superior Resources TSX-V: SUP; OTCQB: NSUPF Sirios Resources Inc.*

TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF Atha Energy Corp.

TSX-V SASK; OTCQB: SASKF Fireweed Metals Corp.

TSX-V: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF Nouveau Monde Graphite

TSX: NOU; NYSE: NMG Starcore International Mines*

TSX: SAM Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

TSX: AYA; OTCX: AYASF First Phosphate Corp.#

CSE: PHOS Nuvau Minerals Corp.*#

Private STLLR Gold Inc.*

TSX: STLR; OTCQX: STLRF Blue Thunder Mining Inc.^^

TSX-V: BLUE Focus Graphite Inc.^^#

TSX-V: FMS; OTCQB: FCSMF O3 Mining Inc.#

TSX-V: OIII; OTCQX: OIIIF Strategic Resources Inc

TSX-V:SR Brunswick Exploration Inc.#

TSX-V: BRW; OTCQB: BRWXF FPX Nickel Corp.

TSX-V: FPX; OTCQB: FPOCF Osisko Development Corp.

TSX-V: ODV; NYSE: ODV Troilus Gold Corp.

TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

TSX-V: BNKR; OTCQB: BHLL Glencore PLC/Glencore Canada

LSE: GLEN; JSE: GLN Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

TSX:OR; NYSE: OR Tudor Gold Corp.

TSX-V: TUD Calisto Cobre Resources.^^

Private GoGold Resources Inc.

TSX: GGD; OTCQX: GLGDF Osisko Metals Incorporated#

TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF Unigold Inc.*

TSX-V:UGD: OTCQX: UGDIF Canada Nickel Company

TSX-V: CNC; OTCQX: CNIKF Gold Royalty Corp.

NYSE: GROY Osisko Mining Inc.#

TSX: OSK Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.*

TSX-V: VRB Canadian Copper Inc.*

CSE: CCI Goliath Resources Limited

TSX-V: GOT; OTCQB: GOTRF Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

TSX: PMET; ASX: PMT; OTCQX: PMETF Vior Inc.^^*

TSX-V: VIO; OTCQB: VIORF Capella Minerals Limited*^^

TSX-V: CMIL; OTCQB: MILF Harfang Exploration Inc.^^

TSX-V: HAR Peloton Minerals Corporation*

CSE: PMC; OTCQB: PMCCF Vision Lithium Inc.

TSX-V: VLI; OTCQB: ABEPF Comet Lithium Corp^^

TSX-V: CLIC Hecla Mining Company

NYSE: HL Perseverance Metals*

Private Vizsla Silver Corp.

TSX-V: VZLA; NYSE: VZLA Coniagas Battery Metals^^*

TSX-V: COS i80 Gold Corp.

TSX: IAU; IAUX:NYSE Piedmont Lithium Ltd.

NASDAQ: PLL; ASX: PLL Volta Metals Ltd^^

CSE: VLTA Delta Resources Limited^^

TSX-V: DLTA; OTCQB: DTARF IAMGOLD Corporation

TSX: IMG; NYSE: IAG Power Metals Corp.~

TSX-V: PWM; OTCQB: PWRMF Wallbridge Mining Company

TSX: WM; OTCQX: WLBMF Denison Mines Corp.

TSX-DML; NYSE: DNN iMetal Resources Inc^^ *

TSX-V: IMR; OTCQB: IMRFF Power Nickel Inc.

TSX-V: PNPN; OTCQX: PNPNF Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

TSX: WDO; OTCQX: WDOFF Dolly Varden Silver Corp.

TSX-V: DV; OTCQX: DOLLF Lavras Gold Corp.

TSX-V: LGC; OTCQB: LGCFF Puma Exploration Inc.^^

TSX-V: PUMA; OTCQB: PUMXF West Red Lake Gold Mines

TSX-V: WRLG; OTCQB: WRLGF Doré Copper Mining Corp.*

TSX-V: DCMC;OTCQX: DRCMF Li-FT Power Ltd.

TSX-V: LIFT; OTCQX: LIFFF QC Copper & Gold Inc.

TSX:V: QCCU: OTCQB: QCCUF Wheaton Precious Metals.

TSX:WPM; NYSE:WPM; LSE:WPM

About THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. THE Event is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities and provides a platform to hear from some of most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality issues and sustainability in the mining industry via education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.

