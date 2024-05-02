Carlsbad, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2024) - CB Therapeutics, a leading biotechnology firm specializing in precision fermentation, announces groundbreaking advancements in the production of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids and their analogs. With the recent reclassification of cannabinoids, the company hopes to revolutionize the pharmaceutical industry by offering a sustainable, standardized solution for cannabinoid therapeutics.

The utilization of precision fermentation technology marks a significant departure from conventional methods of cannabinoid extraction from hemp and cannabis plants. By harnessing the power of fermentation, CB Therapeutics ensures consistent, high-quality production of cannabinoids and their analogs, addressing the inherent variability and challenges associated with traditional cultivation methods. This innovative approach not only streamlines the manufacturing process but also guarantees the purity and safety of the final pharmaceutical products.

"Our precision fermentation platform represents a paradigm shift in cannabinoid production, offering a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional cultivation methods," remarked Sher Butt, President and CEO of CB Therapeutics. "We are committed to providing pharmaceutical companies with a reliable source of pharma-grade cannabinoids, empowering them to develop life-saving and life-changing therapeutics with confidence."

In addition to delivering standardized and contaminant-free cannabinoids, CB Therapeutics' precision fermentation process boasts remarkable eco-friendly credentials. Compared to conventional cultivation practices, precision fermentation significantly reduces resource consumption, carbon emissions, and environmental impact. This sustainable approach aligns with the growing demand for environmentally responsible solutions in the pharmaceutical industry, offering companies a compelling option for their cannabinoid-based therapeutics.

"We recognize the importance of simplicity and accessibility in the pharmaceutical sector," stated Jacob Vogan, Chief Science Officer at CB Therapeutics. "Our precision fermentation technology is designed to be user-friendly and scalable, enabling seamless integration into existing pharmaceutical workflows. We are dedicated to empowering pharma and biotech companies with the tools they need to drive innovation and make a meaningful impact on global health."

With its cutting-edge technology and unwavering commitment to sustainability and quality, CB Therapeutics hopes to lead the charge in cannabinoid therapeutics. The company looks forward to collaborating with pharmaceutical and biotech partners to unlock the full potential of cannabinoids and accelerate the development of next-generation treatments for patients worldwide.

About CB Therapeutics

CB Therapeutics' expertise in synthetic genomics and bio-engineering has significantly advanced its proprietary production platform of microorganisms, enzymes, and production processes. After more than nine years of research and development, the CB Therapeutics team can produce a broad range of phytochemicals faster, utilizing fewer resources, at greater yields, and with more purity, consistency, and efficiency than competing platforms. CB Therapeutics operates from their new 16,000 sq. ft. facility in southern California.

