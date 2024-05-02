Quadrant Knowledge Solutions: Medallia Recognized as a Leader in SPARK Matrix Digital Marketing Analytics Report Q4 2023

Independent research firm names Medallia top performer due to its 'distinctive capability' to power 'personalized interactions'

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced it has been recognized as a Technology Leader in the Q4 2023 Spark Matrix for Digital Marketing Analytics, published by leading market research firm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. As one of the top performers in the report, analysts state that Medallia "provide[s] a sophisticated and comprehensive technology platform to address various use cases, such as delivering real-time personalization to customers."

This report evaluated 15 service providers based on 12 criteria, including competitive differentiation strategy, vision & roadmap, product performance, ease of deployment & use, and customer service excellence.

"We are honored to be recognized as a leader in the SPARK Matrix report for digital marketing analytics," said Alex Glanz, EVP of Strategy at Medallia. "Medallia's unique ability to understand experiences across channels empowers digital marketers and customer experience leaders to know their online customers with a new depth. By activating these omnichannel insights, brands using Medallia - whether for customer experience or specific digital marketing initiatives - are able to personalize every experience and deliver more return on investment to their organizations."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions analysts state that "Medallia's distinctive capability lies in its capacity to enable organizations to gain comprehensive insights into the changing preferences and demands of individual customers, leading to personalized interactions."

According to Richa Choubey, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Medallia empowers its users to perform personalized orchestration of customer journeys, visualize customer interactions on websites and apps, and efficient journey management through its offerings Medallia Experience Orchestration & Digital Experience Analytics. Medallia's Digital Marketing Analytics (DMA) offerings stand out owing to their ability to generate real-time interaction-based insights, develop and maintain customer profiles, and evaluate and score user experience on multiple parameters. Medallia's ability to provide comprehensive DMA technology offerings, efficient discovery of customer interest and context with scarcely available customer data, and its ability to cater to a wide range of use cases has resulted in Medallia achieving the Leader position in the SPARK Matrix: Digital Marketing Analytics, 2023."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions analysts highlight key differentiators in the Medallia platform, such as its ability to 'facilitate real-time, highly personalized interactions based on insights that are delivered through centralized orchestration,' as well as its 'Digital Experience Score (DXS) that evaluates the quality of online user experience across various parameters.'

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. As the leading enterprise experience platform, Medallia Experience Cloud is the mission-critical system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate-messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

© 2024 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia's products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

