Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2024) - The Canadian Race Relations Foundation (CRRF), in collaboration with Statistics Canada is launching a series of workshops on hate crimes in cities across Canada.

These two-day workshops for law enforcement and communities are scheduled to take place in twelve cities across the country. On the first day, Statistics Canada will share information with local police on key topics such as hate crime identification, standardized police reporting through the Uniform Crime Reporting Survey and resources.

During the second day of the workshops, led by the CRRF, participants will have the opportunity to network with community organizations to address hate and engage in open dialogue with law enforcement. The workshops have been designed to support communities and prepare policing services in identifying hate crimes.

"Our government takes a stand against rising hate crimes. That's why we are proud to support initiatives such as this first nationwide training series on hate crimes, which will bring communities together and build bridges with law enforcement. This isn't just about fighting hate; it's about safeguarding our values and creating a future where every Canadian feels secure and respected. Workshop by workshop, we're building a more resilient, inclusive, and fairer country for all." -The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

"The CRRF has been and continues to be actively engaged in preventing and addressing hate crimes in Canada. These workshops are an important extension of this work to understand the systemic challenges and gaps in addressing hate crimes and incidents in Canada, and connecting people with crucial, community-informed tools and resources."

- Mohammed Hashim, CEO of the Canadian Race Relations Foundation

"We are pleased to collaborate with the Canadian Race Relations Foundation and law enforcement across the country to continue to advance the collection and reporting of hate crime incidents. Better data will allow for better insights and more informed decisions, to ensure all Canadians feel safe and respected."

- André Loranger, Chief Statistician of Canada

"As co-chair of the Hate Crimes Task Force, the RCMP is proud to support the Canadian Race Relations Foundation and Statistics Canada as they launch this important initiative. The training workshops announced today will complement the work already underway by the Task Force to provide local and provincial policing partners with the tools, resources and training to better respond to hate crimes and incidents." - Alison Whelan, Hate Crimes Task Force Co-Chair, Senior ADM, Reform, Accountability and Culture, RCMP

The Canadian Race Relations Foundation (CRRF) is a federal Crown corporation committed to fighting systemic racism in Canada. The CRRF's mission is to create systemic solutions and advance public policy on anti-racism through partnership engagement, creating awareness and mobilization. For more information, visit https://crrf-fcrr.ca/

Statistics Canada is the national statistical office. The agency ensures Canadians have the key information on Canada's economy, society and environment that they require to function effectively as citizens and decision makers.

