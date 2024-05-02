China's Kaisheng New Energy Technology has agreed to produce a new line of thin-film solar panels for rooftops under an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Sweden's Midsummer. The modules will be exclusive to the European rooftop market through Midsummer. Midsummer, a Swedish thin-film solar manufacturer, has signed an OEM agreement with Kaisheng New Energy Technology. The Chinese company will produce thin-film rooftop products for Midsummer under the partnership. Midsummer said that production will use a CIGS thin-film solar technology slightly different from its previous development, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...