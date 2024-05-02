USA News Group: Futuristic AI Requires Futuristic Data Centers, Experts Urge Investment Surge

USA News Group Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With integration of AI-powered computing steadily on the rise, analysts at Goldman Sachs Research are projecting that the global data center power behind this tech boom is poised to more than double by 2030. However, the catch is that Goldman's teach believes that the supporting data center load growth will require at least $50 billion in new power generation capacity investment to achieve this. Experts are now declaring that 'futuristic AI needs futuristic data centers' in order to achieve the dreams of developers and end-users. According to WhaTech, the growth for data centers markets is surging, projecting the Modular Data Center Market to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% to $55 billion by 2030, while the Data Center Infrastructure Management Market is set to grow even faster at a 20.73% CAGR over the same time frame. Behind the scenes, several players are jockeying for position in the data center arena, including new developments coming from Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (NYSE: IBM), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Having established itself as one of the earliest companies to bring a generative AI to market is Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), which earlier this year expanded its scope for its flagship AvantAI platform, further enhancing its latest developments in high-performance data center infrastructure. Now more recently, Avant has announced its plans to implement AI-empowered, Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) across its data center operations.

"By integrating AI with Zero Trust Architecture, we are creating a robust and future-proof security framework for our data centers," said newly-appointed CEO of Avant, William Hisey. "This combined approach ensures the highest level of security for our customers' data while optimizing data center operations for efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Avant is committed to providing innovative technology to help businesses optimize data center operations, improve resource utilization, and enhance security."

Hisey was named as Avant's new CEO, as he and his expertise came along with the company's recent acquisition in early April of privately-held healthcare tech and data integration services firm, Wired-4-Health, where he spent the last 13 years as CFO. Bringing to Avant his 25 years of experience, Hisey's mission as the new CEO is to position Avant financially to continue its AI data center infrastructure development plans, and the company's overall growth in the burgeoning AI industry.

"Avant has been methodically building a company that can compete in the AI space in an area of great need, and I am excited to join the team at this crucial point in the Company's development," said Hisey of his appointment.

Also looking to bolster advancement in data management is International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (NYSE: IBM). The computing company has recently made several moves to enhance the AI and data center experience, expanding its team in Canada's largest software development lab, signing an agreement to strengthen Canada's semiconductor industry, and announcing new storage capabilities through an option called IBM Storage Assurance.

Recent findings from TechTarget'sEnterprise Strategy Group indicate that 48% of companies plan to boost their IT budgets in 2024. Concurrently, IBM has observed that organizations are seeking ways to optimize their spending while maintaining performance.

"Our research indicates that IT organizations are looking for greater flexibility in how they acquire and sustain their storage," said Simon Robinson, Principal Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, part of TechTarget. "IBM's Storage Assurance program is designed to provide ongoing hardware and software upgrades while also offering budget certainty. With IBM providing this additional level of support for their storage systems, organizations can focus on their business priorities."

Industry-leading tech developers Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) recently reported their Q1 2024 results, shortly after announcing the company had built the world's largest neuromorphic system, code-named Hala Point. Intel believes they have a serious shot at competing in the AI chip marketplace, with its Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerator.

" Strong innovation across our client, edge and data center portfolios drove double-digit revenue growth in Intel Products," said Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel. "With Intel 3 in high-volume production, leading-edge semiconductors are being manufactured in the U.S. for the first time in almost a decade and we are on track to regain process leadership next year as we grow Intel Foundry. We are confident in our plans to drive sequential growth throughout the year as we accelerate our AI solutions and maintain our relentless focus on execution, operational discipline and shareholder value creation in a dynamic market."

With the advent of Hala Point, Intel aims to support research for future brain-inspired AI, and to tackle challenges related to efficiency and sustainability in today's AI rollouts. Hala Point advances Intel's first-generation large-scale research system, Pohoiki Springs, with architectural improvements to achieve over 10 times more neuron capacity and up to 12 times higher performance.

"The computing cost of today's AI models is rising at unsustainable rates," said Mike Davies, Director of the Neuromorphic Computing Lab at Intel Labs. "The industry needs fundamentally new approaches capable of scaling. For that reason, we developed Hala Point, which combines deep learning efficiency with novel brain-inspired learning and optimization capabilities. We hope that research with Hala Point will advance the efficiency and adaptability of large-scale AI technology."

Industry leading innovative memory and storage solutions provider Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) recently announced it has began shipping its high-capacity monolithic 32Gb DRAM die-based 128Gb DDR5 RDIMM memory in speeds up to 5,600 MT/s on all leading server platforms. The new product delivers more than 45% improved bit density, up to 22% improved energy efficiency and up to 16% lower latency over competitive 3DS through-silicon via (TSV) products.

"With this latest volume shipment milestone, Micron continues to lead the market in providing high-capacity RDIMMs that have been qualified on all the major CPU platforms to our customers," said Praveen Vaidyanathan, Vice President and General Micron's Compute Products Group. "AI servers will now be configured with Micron's 24GB 8-high HBM3E for GPU-attached memory and Micron's 128GB RDIMMs for CPU-attached memory to deliver the capacity, bandwidth and power-optimized infrastructure required for memory intensive workloads."

The shipment launch came shortly after Micron's announcement that it became first to production of 200+ layer QLC NAND in client and data center storage use.

"Micron's 232-layer QLC NAND is a key enabler of our high-capacity DirectFlash® Module," said Bill Cerreta, General Manager of Hyperscale at Pure Storage®. "Thanks to Micron's NAND innovation, Pure Storage can take one more step on its quest to replace all HDDs in the data center by 2028."

Looking to bolster its data center dominance through its Amazon Web Services (AWS) subsidiary, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced its plans to invest $150 billion on data centers that are needed for the AI boom. Quickly following up on this initiative, AWS said it plans to invest $11 billion in the state of Indiana to build data centers, with the promise of creating at least 1,000 jobs.

"Amazon has long been an important economic partner in Indiana, and we are excited to welcome AWS," said Indiana Governor, Eric Holcomb in a statement.

The news came right around when AWS announced the general availability of its Amazon Q, which the company boasts is the most capable generative AI-powered assistant for accelerating software development and leveraging companies' internal data. Amazon Q not only produces highly precise code, but it also carries out testing, debugging, and features multi-step planning and reasoning abilities. This allows it to transform (for example, upgrading Java versions) and implement new code based on developer requests.

"Amazon Q is the most capable generative AI-powered assistant available today with industry-leading accuracy, advanced agents capabilities, and best-in-class security that helps developers become more productive and helps business users to accelerate decision making," said Dr. Swami Sivasubramanian, Vice President of Artificial Intelligence and Data at AWS. "Early indications signal Amazon Q could help our customers' employees become more than 80% more productive at their jobs; and with the new features we're planning on introducing in the future, we think this will only continue to grow."

