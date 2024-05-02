AdTheorent named Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix for AdTech Platforms by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading AdTech platform vendors.

MIDDLETON, Mass., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named AdTheorent as a 2024 technology Leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global AdTech Platform market.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' AdTech Platform market research includes a detailed global market analysis, competitive landscape, and functional capabilities. It aims to provide strategic information for technology vendors to enhance their understanding of the market and support their growth strategies by evaluating different vendors' capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Piyush Kumar, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, 'The AdTheorent platform stands out in the AdTech Platform market due to its advanced machine learning and privacy-forward solutions including its predictive targeting, audience extension solutions, geo-intelligence, and Studio A\T creative capability. The platform's unique features including ID-independent targeting and cross-device mapping help organizations tackle the cookie depreciation challenges, engaging customers across multiple devices, and supporting industry-specific use cases. AdTheorent with its strong partner ecosystem, product strategy & performance, vision, and roadmap has been recognized and is positioned as an emerging leader in SPARK Matrix: AdTech Platform, 2024.'

Quote by AdTheorent:

'AdTheorent is an ID-independent platform that uses advanced machine learning technology to predict the value of ad impression opportunities based on advertiser goals. Our unique capabilities have never been more relevant as the digital advertising industry evolves beyond ID-based targeting. AdTheorent's 12-year investment in machine-learning innovation positions us and our advertising partners for success in the post-cookie world," said Jim Lawson, CEO of AdTheorent. "We are honored to be recognized as a leader in the 2024 Spark Matrix for AdTech Platforms by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.'

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent (Nasdaq: ADTH) uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's machine learning-powered media buying platform powers its predictive targeting, predictive audiences, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth, and workplace awards. AdTheorent was named 'Best Buy-Side Programmatic Platform" in the 2023 Digiday Technology Awards and was honored with an AI Breakthrough Award and "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for five consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only seven-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award.' AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen locations across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com .

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

