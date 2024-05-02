Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
"Special Situation"-Aktie mit Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial im heißesten Rohstoff-Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JCJE | ISIN: BMG454221059 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
HOEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
02.05.2024 | 17:00
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Höegh LNG announces agreement to deploy FSRU Hoegh Galleon to Egypt

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. (Höegh LNG) has announced an agreement between Höegh LNG, Australian Industrial Energy Pty Ltd (AIE) and Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) for the deployment of the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Hoegh Galleon.

The aim of the deployment is to support energy security in Egypt. Hoegh Galleon will be located in Ain Sokhna, Egypt for a likely period of 19-20 months, after which it is expected to be deployed to AIE's LNG terminal currently under construction at Port Kembla, Australia.

"Together with AIE and EGAS, we are pleased to provide Egypt with flexible infrastructure in support of energy security. Höegh LNG is the industry leader in the rapid deployment of FSRUs, and we are pleased that we can provide this solution for EGAS together with AIE while continuing to develop our strong partnership," said Erik Nyheim, President & CEO of Höegh LNG.

Höegh LNG and AIE announced a 15-year FSRU charter agreement for Hoegh Galleon in June 2022. The agreement with EGAS is for an interim period of June 2024 to February 2026.

For more information:

Christine Corkery Steinsholt, Head of External Communications
christine.steinsholt@hoeghlng.com | +47 950 95 481

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hoegh-lng/r/hoegh-lng-announces-agreement-to-deploy-fsru-hoegh-galleon-to-egypt,c3972118

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/16996/3972118/88df4fad8ed4b40e.pdf

Höegh LNG and AIE offer FSRU to Egypt 2

https://news.cision.com/hoegh-lng/i/hoegh-galleon,c3296169

Hoegh Galleon

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hoegh-lng-announces-agreement-to-deploy-fsru-hoegh-galleon-to-egypt-302134688.html

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden
In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.