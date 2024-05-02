Doosan Robotics to Unveil New, Best-in-Class Cobot at Automate 2024

The Industry-Leading Motion Platform Company will Present Cutting-Edge Products Like the Award-Winning Dart-Suite Robot Ecosystem and an AI-Powered Bartending Cobot "Mixmaster Moodie"

CHICAGO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doosan Robotics Inc. , one of the world's leading collaborative robot (cobot) manufacturers, is poised to transform the robotics landscape at Automate 2024, North America's largest automation showcase, with the industry's latest cobot advancements across various sectors. Doosan Robotics is exhibiting at Automate May 6-9 at McCormick Place booth #850 in Chicago, IL.

With a comprehensive range of cobots and cutting-edge software like Dart-Suite and AI technology, Doosan Robotics is dedicated to revolutionizing motion solutions tailored to human needs. From machine tending to palletizing, welding, and F&B services, the company offers a diverse array of ready-to-sell solutions catered to both domestic and global markets. That is why Doosan Robotics' theme at this year's Automate is "The Motion Platform Company."

On May 6, Doosan Robotics will unveil its latest, never-before-seen industrial cobot which boasts the greatest capabilities of any machine in its category including a 30 kg payload.

Doosan Robotics booth will feature Dart-Suite , a 2024 RBR50* (Robotics Business Review) Innovation Award-winning advanced robot ecosystem designed to redefine the way customers utilize Doosan cobots. The scalable platform elevates cobot capabilities by providing unlimited programmable motions, while ensuring accessibility for all. Dart-Suite fosters a cohesive environment where every component synergizes, empowering users to create, market, download, and activate functions through diverse interfaces. This evolution propels robots from mere static tools to dynamic, flexible collaborators. The Dart-Suite platform has also been honored as a finalist of the 2024 Automate Innovation Awards in the category of Software.

"Our team at Doosan Robotics is honored to return to Automate 2024, the pinnacle event of automation in North America," expressed William Ryu, CEO, Doosan Robotics. "We're committed to transforming the robotics landscape and Automate holds immense strategic significance for us, offering a direct gateway to various industries. Our cobot line's power will be on full display, alongside the customizable functionality and usage that differentiate our technology. We look forward to sharing our innovative solutions and continuing to drive the industry forward."

While at Automate, drinks are on Doosan! The industry-leading, motion-platform company will showcase "Dr. Presso," an unmanned modular café equipped with a top-of-the-line coffee machine, and "Mixmaster Moodie," a bartending cobot powered by Microsoft's OpenAI. "Mixmaster Moodie" is coupled with "Tetote," Bridgestone's soft robot hand powered by bendy rubber artificial muscle that employs a pioneering cocktail recommendation system to serve a cocktail based on visual and audio cues. Doosan will also present its Training Kit, a certified training equipment which allows users to practice and experience Doosan's cobot training programs anytime, anywhere.

Doosan Robotics joined forces with prominent global companies, each celebrated for their expertise and dominant presence in the market, to pioneer AI cobot solutions for commercialization. These best-in-class partners in each solution include the Apex Motion Control's Baker-Bot Quad, a first-of-its-kind modular cake decorating system which consists of individual robotic stations including top and side cake icing, decorative borders, top rosettes, and writing messages and drizzling.

Other partnerships include the Paltz De-palletizing System, a robotic depalletizing work cell with vision from BeRobox with CMES; Ellison Technologies' AutoPilot Machine Tending Solution which is a load/unload system designed ideally for CNC Machine Tools for the manufacturing industry; the Cloos ArcBot, a Doosan M1013 cobot arm with integrated Cloos StarT welding pack; Hillside Automation's CNCtender, a Complete Machine Tending solution with software interface on new generation controller; and MARI AARS System which simplifies the deployment, operation, and maintenance of robotic automation systems, marking a groundbreaking advancement in user-friendly AI software and plug-and-play hardware.

Doosan Robotics is driven by a vision to elevate everyday experiences and redefine labor workflows. Their exceptional range of AI cobots is poised to bring about a paradigm shift across various sectors, including manufacturing, logistics, food & beverage, architecture, and service industries. These cutting-edge solutions transcend the constraints of conventional robotics, adeptly maneuvering through intricate scenarios while infusing tasks with enhanced efficiency, safety, and ingenuity. Moreover, the AI system boasts continuous learning capabilities, effortlessly updating its model by autonomously downloading required modules for smooth integration.

Doosan Robotics' exhibit is located at booth #850 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL from May 6-9, 2024.

For more information on Doosan Robotics' Automate 2024 presence, please contact doosanpr@rcpmk.com.

*For more than a dozen years, the RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards have recognized robots that promise to positively change how we work and live. WTWH Media's robotics editors select the honorees on the basis of how they address technology and business challenges. The 2024 winners will be celebrated at the inaugural RBR50 Gala at the Robotics Summit & Expo .

ABOUT DOOSAN ROBOTICS

Doosan Robotics is a global leader in collaborative robot solutions, embodying the principle of 'Innovation in every motion, revolutionizing the way we work.' Doosan robots, known for world-class safety and precision, enhance task efficiency across various sectors from manufacturing to service, enabling people to focus on more valuable work. More information about Doosan Robotics is available at https://www.doosanrobotics.com/en/ .

Media Contact

R&CPMK

doosanpr@rcpmk.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2403400/Doosan_Robotics_Cobot.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2403399/Doosan_Robotics_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/doosan-robotics-to-unveil-new-best-in-class-cobot-at-automate-2024-302134140.html