Sun Investment Group: Due to delay in publishing annual financial statements of UAB Sun Investment Group

We inform that due to objective circumstances, UAB Sun Investment Group will not be able to timely publish the audited consolidated and individual financial statements for the year 2023, as the audit of material Group companies took longer than planned due to change in auditors of companies. We hereby inform that UAB Sun Investment Group will publish the audited consolidated and individual financial statements for year 2023 no later than June 30, 2024 Head of M&A Gediminas Januškevicius gja@suninvestmentgroup.com