Donnerstag, 02.05.2024
"Special Situation"-Aktie mit Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial im heißesten Rohstoff-Markt
WKN: A3EWDB | ISIN: FI4000552500
02.05.24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.05.2024 | 17:10
Sampo plc: Sampo has received approval for its Group Partial Internal Model

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2 May 2024 at 6:00 pm

Sampo has received approval for itsGroup Partial Internal Model

Sampo Group has today received approval for its Group Partial Internal Model (PIM) from the Swedish FSA (Finansinspektionen). The Group PIM recognises the risk profile of Sampo's P&C operations better than the Standard Formula and as of 31 December 2023 it would have reduced the group-level solvency capital requirement (SCR) by EUR 0.3 billion.

Sampo will apply the Group PIM in the second quarter and report its solvency based on this for the first time in its Half-Year Financial Report 2024. The Group remains committed to disciplined capital management and will, with the model in use, provide an update on capital allocation with its half-year 2024 results, in line with the communication provided at the Capital Markets Day on 6 March 2024.


SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications


For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com (https://www.sampo.com/)


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
