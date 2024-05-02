Melbourne, Victoria, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2024) - Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the Company") announces that on April 30, 2024, AEST, it released to the Australian Securities Exchange the March 2024 Quarterly Activities Report.
You can click the link below to read this announcement in full.
https://www.besra.com/march-2024-quarterly-activities-report-2/
About Besra - www.besra.com
Besra is a gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing the Bau Goldfield in East Malaysia.
For further information:
Australasia
Michael Higginson
Chief Corporate Officer
Email: michael.higginson@besra.com
North America
James Hamilton
Investor Relations Services
Mobile: +1 416 471 4494
Email: jim@besra.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/207781
SOURCE: Besra Gold Inc.