Observation status applied to Sun Investment Group, UAB

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to apply observation status to Sun Investment Group, UAB (SIGR130024FA, ISIN kodas LT0000313256). The reason for the observation status is that the annual information together with the auditor's report has not been submitted within 4 months after the end of the financial year, as stipulated by the Rules of the First North in Lithuania. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants. The more detailed information please find in the Company's announcement here. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.