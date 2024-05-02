Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
02.05.2024
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Misen Energy AB (publ) receives observation status

Today, on May 2, 2024, Misen Energy AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press
release with information that the Company has entered into a share purchase
agreement to, subject to the approval of the extraordinary general meeting,
dispose 100 percent of the shares in the Company's subsidiary, after which no
business operations will be conducted in the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial
uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Misen Energy AB (publ) (MISE, ISIN code SE0001486952, order book ID 040872)
shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
