Fagerhult Group AB: Interim Report Q1 January-March 2024

The first quarter:

Order intake was MSEK 2,102 (2,179), a decrease of -3.5% adjusted to -3.3% for currency effects of MSEK -5

Net sales were MSEK 2,180 (2,224), a decrease of -2.0% adjusted to -2.2% for currency effects of MSEK +5

Operating profit was MSEK 220.4 (244.1), a decrease of -9.7% with an operating margin of 10.1 (11.0)%

Earnings after tax were MSEK 138.3 (157.9)

Earnings per share were SEK 0.78 (0.90)

Cash flow from operating activities was MSEK 114.2 (206.4)

Comment from CEO Bodil Sonesson:

An overall good performance with strong gross margins and a significant reduction in carbon emissions.



Webcast

An investor webcast following the Quarter 1 Report 2024 will be held on 3 May 2024 at 09:30 CET.



A link to the webcast and a management presentation will be available on https://www.fagerhultgroup.com/investors.

Contacts

Bodil Sonesson CEO, mobile: +46 722 23 76 02 e-mail: bodil.sonesson@fagerhultgroup.com

Michael Wood CFO, mobile: +46 730 87 46 47 e-mail: michael.wood@fagerhultgroup.com

About Us

The Fagerhult Group is one of Europe's leading lighting companies with 4,100 employees in 27 countries and a turnover of 8.560 MSEK in 2023. We consist of 12 brands organized into four business areas - Collection, Premium, Professional and Infrastructure.

All our brands produce high-quality professional lighting solutions and we work mainly on specifications together with our partners. Together we cover almost every professional lighting application and our presence is worldwide.

This information is information that Fagerhult Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-05-02 14:30 CEST.