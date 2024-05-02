Anzeige
WKN: A2DSW0 | ISIN: BE0974313455
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
2 May 2024
ECONOCOM: Payment schedule for the redemption of issue premium of EUR 0.16 per share

press release

REGULATED INFORMATION
2 May 2024

Payment schedule

for the redemption of issue premium

of EUR 0.16 per share

The Extraordinary General Meeting held on 2 April 2024 has approved the redemption of issue premium treated as paid-up capital, for an amount of EUR 0.16 per share.

In accordance with Article 7:209 of the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, the detachment of the coupon entitling to the redemption of the issue premium takes place as of at least a two-month period following the publication of the decision of the General Meeting in the Annexes to the Belgian State Gazette.

The detachment date (ex-date) is set for 28 June 2024.

The record-date is set for 1st July 2024.

The payment date (pay-date) is set for 2 July 2024.

The redemption will be carried by the paying agent Euroclear Belgium.

ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom group, which was founded 50 years ago, is a pioneer in support for digital transformation of companies. Its solutions, which focus on developing and transforming the workplace, infrastructure, audiovisual technology and digital signage, cover the full range of responsibilities in expertise needed to carry out digital projects, from the design phase and guidance in choosing a solution to equipment roll-out and managed services. This includes equipment purchasing or leasing, equipment customisation and equipment-related services, as well as the refurbishing of products at the end of their lifespan. Econocom is present in 16 countries and has more than 8,800 employees. It is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes, and it made €2.681 billion in revenue in 2023.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Investor and shareholder relations contact: benjamin.pehau@econocom.com

Financial communication agency contact: info@capvalue.fr +33 1 80 81 50 00

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nZprk52blmycnG1rYcaXa2dqbmuSyGCWl5XKyJRsY5/JmGtmyWZjbJqYZnFmmm5u
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-85598-pr-payment-schedule-issue-premium-2024.pdf

