Virtual Assistant Market Size to Grow USD 8613.5 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 22.3% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Assistant Market is Segmented by Type (Fax, Media), by Application (Retail & Ecommerce, BFSI, Automotive, Healthcare).

The Global Virtual Assistant Market was valued at USD 2054.5 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 8613.5 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Virtual Assistant Market:

Because of its advanced digital infrastructure and early acceptance of technology, North America is the leader in the virtual assistant business. With so many tech-savvy professionals in the US and Canada, virtual assistant jobs are becoming more and more appealing to them as flexible work options. This region's virtual assistant platform industry is growing due in part to the presence of large technological corporations and startups. Furthermore, as companies look for affordable options for administrative help, the surge in remote work trends-particularly in the wake of the pandemic-has increased demand for virtual assistants.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL VIRTUAL ASSISTANT MARKET

The growing requirement for efficient administrative support services is driving the virtual assistant market in the BFSI sector. Virtual assistants, who manage administrative tasks including data entry, document preparation, and email correspondence, are a wonderful asset to financial firms. Their remote access to planning resources from a home office makes it easier for clients to cooperate and boosts output. Additionally, virtual assistants with specialised knowledge in banking, finance, and regulatory compliance improve customer service and operational performance in the BFSI sector.

Because they offer administrative help to companies in the retail and e-commerce sectors, virtual assistants are essential to this industry. Virtual assistants let retailers focus on their main business activities by streamlining their operations and performing tasks like inventory management, product listing updates, and customer questions and orders processing. Their remote access to common calendars and other planning materials guarantees smooth client collaboration and improves responsiveness to client requests. Because virtual assistants provide flexible support services that can adjust to changing demand levels, they can help retail and e-commerce enterprises scale.

Virtual assistants are fostering growth in the automotive industry by offering administrative support services to companies in this field. Virtual assistants help auto firms with a range of duties, such as addressing client questions, making appointment arrangements, and organising logistics for car delivery and maintenance. The flexibility and efficiency of the automotive supply chain are increased by their remote access to planning documents and capacity to work from home offices. Furthermore, virtual assistants enhance client satisfaction by offering prompt help and support during the whole lifespan of a vehicle.

The market for virtual assistants is expanding in the healthcare industry as providers look to enhance patient care and streamline administrative procedures. Virtual assistants help healthcare businesses by taking care of patient queries, organizing appointments, and helping with medical paperwork duties. They may collaborate with healthcare professionals more easily and efficiently since they can work from home offices and access shared calendars and patient information. By promptly responding to questions and concerns about healthcare, virtual assistants can help to increase patient satisfaction.

The demand for cost-cutting and operational efficiency, the emergence of software-defined networking (SDN) technologies, and the growing complexity of network infrastructures are the main drivers of the market for network automation. In response to expanding digital transformation projects and the growth of cloud-based services and apps, organisations across a wide range of sectors are adopting automation to increase agility, streamline network administration operations, and boost security posture.

VIRTUAL ASSISTANT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Due to the region's early technological adoption and strong digital infrastructure, North America now dominates the virtual assistant industry. There is a sizable pool of tech-savvy workers in the US and Canada who are increasingly looking for flexible work options in virtual assistant professions. The existence of established tech firms and new ventures focused on virtual assistant platforms contributes to the expansion of this industry in this area. In addition, as companies look for affordable options for administrative help, the need for virtual assistants has increased due to the rise in remote work patterns, particularly in the wake of the pandemic.

Key Companies:

Oracle

Nuance Communications

Microsoft

Inbenta Technologies

Samsung Electronics

Apple

IBM

Intel

GOOGLE INC

Amazon

