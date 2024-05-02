BigGeo Secures Finalist Spot in 2024 Snowflake Startup Challenge

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / BigGeo has been announced as one of the top three finalists in the highly competitive 2024 Snowflake Startup Challenge. This challenge attracted 900 startups from over 100 countries, each vying for the opportunity to secure investments from Snowflake Ventures and exclusive mentorship from NYSE. After rigorous evaluation, the panel of judges has selected BigGeo, along with two other exceptional startups, to advance to the final stage of the competition.

Brent Lane, Co-Founder and CEO of BigGeo, shared his enthusiasm about the selection. "Being named a finalist is a strong endorsement of our efforts to enable organizations quickly access and utilize geospatial data in novel, more impactful ways," Lane said.

BigGeo's standout technology includes a Volumetric and Surface-Level Discrete Global Grid System (DGGS), which streamlines the handling of surface-level, subsurface, and aerial data, enhancing performance and making geospatial insights more accessible. This technology is praised for its practical application, incredible speed, and potential to facilitate significant industry developments.

The final stage of this challenge presents an exciting opportunity for the BigGeo team to showcase their innovative platform and reinforce their reputation as an industry leader.

About BigGeo

BigGeo is a leading geospatial intelligence platform dedicated to making geospatial data accessible and actionable for organizations worldwide.

Learn more about BigGeo here: https://biggeo.com/

About the Snowflake Startup Challenge

The Snowflake Startup Challenge is a global competition that highlights the most innovative startups utilizing Snowflake's data cloud platform. Through a rigorous selection process, top startups compete for investments and mentorship from industry leaders, driving innovation and technological advancement.

Media Contact:

Favour Agbanusi

Digital Marketing Manager

Phone: 1 (587) 818 5500

Email: pr@biggeo.com

SOURCE: BigGeo Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com