Frocket Tackles Age Old Problem Facing Corporate Golf Outings

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / With The Masters having come and gone, May has arrived with warm weather and company golf outings have begun, in earnest. Depending on the budget, these events can be organized simply or elaborately. One tradition that dates back decades is the check-in table. Here, company reps, armed with paper sheets printed with invited guest names, will provide a starting hole assignment and ask for the guests shirt size. Now imagine that this guest was Masters winner Scottie Scheffler, who asks for a size XL and the company rep has to say, "sorry, we're out of that size, would a large shirt suffice instead?"

The guest probably isn't really Scottie Scheffler, but it could be your company's largest customer and informing them that you're out of their size isn't having your company's best foot forward. Frocket is a new SAAS (software as a service) that helps companies and organizations easily collect exact shirt sizes for their employees, team members, teammates and corporate golf outings. Two graduates from Highland Park high school, (yes that same Dallas area school that Scottie Scheffler graduated from in 2014) developed Frocket, an ingenius, simple to use, app to collect the exact shirt sizes that your outing will need. No more guesstimating shirt sizes, only to run out of the sizes that you need.

The lead developers are two Highland Park classmates (2013), Edward Naylor and Rob Wyde. One would think that gathering this size data would be easy, but the process of size collection is wasteful, both in terms of cost and textile waste. Most companies, when guesstimating shirt sizes, use decades old size calculators that say that 20% of people wear size XL, no matter whether the event is taking place in Boulder, Colorado (actually 22% size XL) or Birmingham, Alabama (actually 32% size XL). Frocket AI is designed to eliminate the guesswork that comes from ordering shirt sizes, which often leads to "sorry, we're out of that size."

