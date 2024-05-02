Cognitus Launches Industry Solution to Revolutionize Aftermarket and MRO Services

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / Cognitus today announced the first release of their Aftermarket Industry Solution to empower aftermarket processes across diverse industries with the combined capabilities of SAP S/4HANA Cloud and Fiori technologies.

Cognitus' Industry Solution for Aftermarket Services (CIS-AM), a robust enhancement to SAP's maintenance capabilities, is an automated, efficient, and optimized solution that integrates the latest SAP technologies with Cognitus-specific add-ons and collaborative solutions to optimize even the most complex aftermarket processes. Built on SAP S/4HANA, the solution is mobile & cloud-enabled and ensures that key aftermarket stakeholders gain a comprehensive view of critical processes.

"Cognitus' expansion into new sectors globally is underscored by the first release of our latest aftermarket solution, which adds significant value to our industry-tailored suite," said Pat Sathi, CEO of Cognitus. "As a leading SAP partner, we are committed not only to transforming the business landscape with SAP's capabilities but also to taking them one step further and tailoring solutions to target industry-specific needs with speed, efficiency, and innovation."

CIS-AM is a powerful solution that aims to provide Total Asset Visibility (TAV) across multiple business functions, strategically empowering key stakeholders such as fleet managers, large-scale MRO providers, and field service managers to gain insights at every stage of the asset lifecycle while supporting real-time decision-making through a holistic understanding of asset process chains. To aid each constituent of the MRO Ecosystem (OEMs, operators, maintainers, component manufacturers, etc) Cognitus has developed the following workbenches in SAP S/4HANA: Induction, Repair Planner, Shipping, Contract Management, Contract Flowdown, Shop Floor Supply Chain Reporting, and Customer Portal.

"The Cognitus Aftermarket Solution is a culmination of over 100 SAP Aftermarket and MRO implementations that our design team has been involved with over the last 30 years," said Steve Hampson, Cognitus' Director of Aftermarket Solutions. "The solution addresses key value drivers for customers in the aftermarket industry and enhances their investment in SAP for Aftermarket and MRO."

The first release of Cognitus' CIS-AM solution offers optimized turnaround times, ensuring swift and accurate asset maintenance without compromising quality. It enhances asset optimization through historical data utilization, facilitates seamless SAP integration with Industry 4.0 tools to provide a holistic view with a modern user experience, offers solution implementation flexibility, and actively mitigates disruptions, fostering smoother and more predictable aftermarket processes.

Learn more about the solution here and stay tuned for the latest updates.

About Cognitus

Cognitus combines deep expertise with a passion for innovation to help businesses thrive in today's dynamic market with cutting-edge cloud capabilities. The company's AI-powered solutions for regulatory compliance, data migration, contract lifecycle management, and real-time billing continue to empower its clients across diverse industries to adapt to market changes and maximize value. As an SAP Gold Partner and Co-Innovation Partner, Cognitus rapidly implements SAP S/4HANA, RISE with SAP, and GROW with SAP leveraging the latest SAP technologies, tools, and resources, helping clients gain a competitive edge.

