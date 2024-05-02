These product enhancements are the first of several innovations Sigma is bringing to the data ecosystem

Sigma, the only cloud analytics solution with a spreadsheet-like interface enabling anyone to explore data at cloud scale and speed, today announced the first three features of its AI Toolkit for Business as well as expanded functionalities to build a data application without writing code. These features are among a host of enhancements to classic business intelligence features that were announced at today's Spring product launch and the first of several the company will announce as it continues to reinvent BI and data analytics.

Introducing Sigma's AI Toolkit for Business

Sigma is building the AI Toolkit for Business, which will bring powerful AI and ML innovations from the data ecosystem into an intuitive interface that anyone can use.

The first three features of the AI Toolkit are AI Functions, AI Forecasting, and the Sigma Copilot

AI Functions : This capability allows a user to add new columns into tables that are populated from the most popular LLM technologies like OpenAI. With AI Functions, Sigma administrators govern who can opt into working with AI, and one can even use Azure Open AI endpoints for extra security.

: This capability allows a user to add new columns into tables that are populated from the most popular LLM technologies like OpenAI. With AI Functions, Sigma administrators govern who can opt into working with AI, and one can even use Azure Open AI endpoints for extra security. AI Forecasting in Sigma for Snowflake Customers: With AI Forecasting connecting the power of Snowflake Cortex to Sigma, Snowflake customers can click a button to forecast their data, instead of having to write Python or a stored procedures call. With these new features, powerful AI ML functionality is more accessible to less technical business stakeholders.

With AI Forecasting connecting the power of Snowflake Cortex to Sigma, Snowflake customers can click a button to forecast their data, instead of having to write Python or a stored procedures call. With these new features, powerful AI ML functionality is more accessible to less technical business stakeholders. Sigma Copilot: Sigma Copilot is an intelligent assistant for both new and advanced Sigma users. Taking a different approach from legacy BI tools, Sigma Copilot is built for end users, showing its work in formulas so that everyone can understand the work the AI did and validate that AI got it right.

"What's game-changing about Sigma's AI innovations in the data space is that we're not only providing users with thoughtful AI functionalities they can use, but also AI functionalities they can trust," said Rob Woollen, Sigma CTO. "We've prioritized security, governance and ease-of-use, creating ways for both business users of technical and less-technical backgrounds to validate the work behind AI results by inspecting the functions behind it."

Adds Woollen: "As AI in the data ecosystem evolves, we'll expand our toolkit to bring in more AI functionality for our customers' businesses, making Sigma the natural AI adoption vehicle for enterprises."

Next Step in the Custom Data Applications Evolution: Sigma Actions to Provide New Ways to Build and Manage Workflows

Since launching Input Tables in 2023, Sigma customers have had the capability to build custom data applications. With Input tables, customers have been able to build all kinds of custom applications from resource allocation forecasts, to staff planning charts to portfolio management systems for finance teams. As the next step in providing easy ways for Sigma customers to build data applications, Sigma is introducing Sigma Actions, a new way to help teams build forms and complete workflows end-to-end. With Sigma Actions supporting the creation of Forms and Multi-user Workflows, Sigma users now have a richer, more interactive way to build reliable data applications.

With forms and actions, a customer's data app is constantly up-to-date because it's directly connected to the data in their warehouse. Customers can use Sigma to build a custom tool for anything their team needs whether a proprietary application, or a workflow crossing various app platforms requiring data to be imported or exported. And all of these benefits can be extended to a customer's external partners who would find an interactive data experience valuable.

"Sigma customers have endless ways to build and manage workflows that can save them time while also opening new revenue streams," said Mike Palmer, Sigma CEO. "These new innovations build tremendously on the value that legacy BI tools and spreadsheets originally offered. With the entirely new capabilities we've unlocked, Sigma has changed the way enterprises do business with data."

"I can't wait to see what our customers can do with custom data applications and the ability to harness powerful AI and ML innovations for data analysis," added Palmer. "We believe every business stakeholder should be enabled to explore self-serve insights straight from the cloud and that's why we're constantly opening up new pathways for users to work with data."

Many of the new features announced in Sigma's Spring product launch are available in Sigma today via a user's Sigma workbook. For more information on Sigma or securing beta access to some of these features, visit https://www.sigmacomputing.com/.

ABOUT SIGMA

Sigma redefines business intelligence by enabling instant, in-depth data analysis on billions of records through an intuitive spreadsheet interface. Its write-back capability and comprehensive support system accelerate organizational growth and innovation.

