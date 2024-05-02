Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
"Special Situation"-Aktie mit Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial im heißesten Rohstoff-Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 871733 | ISIN: GB0006449366 | Ticker-Symbol: HGR
Tradegate
02.05.24
10:52 Uhr
0,973 Euro
+0,019
+1,99 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECORA RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECORA RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9520,98618:46
0,9570,98018:47
ACCESSWIRE
02.05.2024 | 18:14
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ecora Resources PLC Announces AGM 2024 - Voting Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / Ecora Resources PLC ("Ecora" or the "Company"):

AGM 2024 - Voting Results

Ecora Resources PLC (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR) announces that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 02 May 2024. In line with recommended practice, a poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting.

On 02 May 2024, the issued share capital of the Company was 261,732,553 ordinary shares of 2p each. 9,900,656 shares were held in Treasury, therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company was 251,831,897.

The total number of votes received on each resolution was as follows:

Resolutions

Votes for

% of votes cast

Votes against

% of votes cast

Votes cast

Votes cast as % of Issued Share Capital

Votes withheld

1

122,001,460

99.96

43,732

0.04

122,045,192

48.46%

217,283

2

118,842,804

97.24

3,369,907

2.76

122,212,711

48.53%

49,764

3

118,756,034

97.18

3,444,383

2.82

122,200,417

48.52%

62,058

4

122,211,278

99.98

25,570

0.02

122,236,848

48.54%

25,627

5

121,875,462

99.84

200,822

0.16

122,076,284

48.48%

176,191

6

121,986,772

99.87

162,512

0.13

122,149,284

48.50%

103,191

7

120,184,641

98.40

1,959,215

1.60

122,143,856

48.50%

108,619

8

121,211,359

99.24

932,497

0.76

122,143,856

48.50%

108,619

9

121,471,627

99.45

672,229

0.55

122,143,856

48.50%

108,619

10

121,231,455

99.25

912,401

0.75

122,143,856

48.50%

108,619

11

119,971,766

98.21

2,182,769

1.79

122,154,535

48.51%

97,940

12

122,068,636

99.94

67,478

0.06

122,136,114

48.50%

116,361

13

122,092,130

99.95

56,772

0.05

122,148,902

48.50%

113,573

14

118,394,924

96.92

3,763,774

3.08

122,158,698

48.51%

103,777

15

117,061,590

95.81

5,116,427

4.19

122,178,017

48.52%

74,458

16

120,028,773

98.24

2,148,500

1.76

122,177,273

48.52%

75,202

17

116,787,253

95.56

5,422,853

4.44

122,210,106

48.53%

42,369

18

115,288,538

94.33

6,932,344

5.67

122,220,882

48.53%

31,593

19

115,333,594

94.35

6,912,216

5.65

122,245,810

48.54%

6,665

20

120,266,059

98.39

1,962,751

1.61

122,228,810

48.54%

23,665

21

121,868,447

99.78

269,442

0.22

122,137,889

48.50%

114,586

This announcement will be available for viewing on the Company's website, www.ecora-resources.com,
as soon as practicable.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website:

www.ecora-resources.com
FTI Consulting
Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis

+44(0) 20 3727 1000
ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend!
In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.