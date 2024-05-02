Ecora Resources PLC Announces AGM 2024 - Voting Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / Ecora Resources PLC ("Ecora" or the "Company"):
AGM 2024 - Voting Results
Ecora Resources PLC (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR) announces that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 02 May 2024. In line with recommended practice, a poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting.
On 02 May 2024, the issued share capital of the Company was 261,732,553 ordinary shares of 2p each. 9,900,656 shares were held in Treasury, therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company was 251,831,897.
The total number of votes received on each resolution was as follows:
Resolutions
Votes for
% of votes cast
Votes against
% of votes cast
Votes cast
Votes cast as % of Issued Share Capital
Votes withheld
1
122,001,460
99.96
43,732
0.04
122,045,192
48.46%
217,283
2
118,842,804
97.24
3,369,907
2.76
122,212,711
48.53%
49,764
3
118,756,034
97.18
3,444,383
2.82
122,200,417
48.52%
62,058
4
122,211,278
99.98
25,570
0.02
122,236,848
48.54%
25,627
5
121,875,462
99.84
200,822
0.16
122,076,284
48.48%
176,191
6
121,986,772
99.87
162,512
0.13
122,149,284
48.50%
103,191
7
120,184,641
98.40
1,959,215
1.60
122,143,856
48.50%
108,619
8
121,211,359
99.24
932,497
0.76
122,143,856
48.50%
108,619
9
121,471,627
99.45
672,229
0.55
122,143,856
48.50%
108,619
10
121,231,455
99.25
912,401
0.75
122,143,856
48.50%
108,619
11
119,971,766
98.21
2,182,769
1.79
122,154,535
48.51%
97,940
12
122,068,636
99.94
67,478
0.06
122,136,114
48.50%
116,361
13
122,092,130
99.95
56,772
0.05
122,148,902
48.50%
113,573
14
118,394,924
96.92
3,763,774
3.08
122,158,698
48.51%
103,777
15
117,061,590
95.81
5,116,427
4.19
122,178,017
48.52%
74,458
16
120,028,773
98.24
2,148,500
1.76
122,177,273
48.52%
75,202
17
116,787,253
95.56
5,422,853
4.44
122,210,106
48.53%
42,369
18
115,288,538
94.33
6,932,344
5.67
122,220,882
48.53%
31,593
19
115,333,594
94.35
6,912,216
5.65
122,245,810
48.54%
6,665
20
120,266,059
98.39
1,962,751
1.61
122,228,810
48.54%
23,665
21
121,868,447
99.78
269,442
0.22
122,137,889
48.50%
114,586
This announcement will be available for viewing on the Company's website, www.ecora-resources.com,
as soon as practicable.
In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
For further information:
Ecora Resources PLC
+44 (0) 20 3435 7400
Jason Gray - Company Secretary
Website:
www.ecora-resources.com
|FTI Consulting
Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis
+44(0) 20 3727 1000
