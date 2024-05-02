Oracle and TIM Collaborate to Accelerate Cloud Adoption in Italy

TIM to integrate Oracle Cloud Infrastructure into its managed cloud services

Agreement will enable public and private sector organizations to take advantage of OCI's high performance, built-in security, powerful data and AI, as well as distributed and sovereign cloud capabilities

TIM to host Oracle's second cloud region in Italy in its network of datacenters

MILAN and AUSTIN, Texas, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle and TIM today announced a collaboration to support the increasing demand for cloud services in Italy from public and private sector organizations. As part of the agreement, TIM's business unit dedicated to businesses and the public sector, TIM Enterprise, will integrate Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) into its portfolio. In addition, TIM will become the host partner for Oracle's second planned cloud region in Italy, which will be located in Turin and hosted in TIM Group's reliable, next-generation datacenter.

Part of Oracle's distributed cloud strategy, the upcoming Oracle Cloud Turin Region will provide public and private sector organizations access to a wide range of cloud services to migrate all types of workloads from their data centers to OCI, modernize their applications, and innovate with data, analytics, and AI. Oracle is the only hyperscaler capable of delivering AI and a full suite of 100+ cloud services across dedicated, public, and hybrid cloud environments, anywhere in the world. This includes Oracle Autonomous Database, MySQL HeatWave Database Service, Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes, Oracle Cloud VMware Solution, OCI Generative AI service, and AI infrastructure.

With the new cloud region in Turin and the existing Oracle Cloud Milan Region, Oracle will enable customers in Italy to both enhance their business continuity by replicating workloads to distributed locations, while helping address their digital sovereignty and compliance requirements by keeping replicated data in Italy. The upcoming Turin region will be collocated in one of the datacenters in TIM Enterprise's network of 16 datacenters in Italy, which has been developed to the highest technological, security, and environmental standards, and proven to meet the requirements of public and private sector organizations.

"We are pleased to be working with Italy's leading telecommunications provider to bring OCI to public and private sector organizations and support their migration to the cloud," said Richard Smith, executive vice president and general manager, EMEA Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle. "By adding OCI to its robust cloud service offerings, TIM Enterprise will be able to provide a cloud platform used by customers all over the world to run their most mission-critical workloads in the cloud. In addition, with the upcoming second cloud region in Italy, we are reaffirming our commitment to helping Italian organizations of all sizes and industries accelerate the adoption of AI and other innovative technologies."

"Our collaboration with Oracle is an important milestone for TIM Enterprise and reinforces our commitment to providing innovative, sustainable and secure cloud solutions to public and private sector organizations in Italy," said Elio Schiavo, chief enterprise & innovative solutions officer, TIM. "Our cloud proposition is enriched by the major global players in the industry and is a strong foundation for our future growth in a highly strategic sector for the country. Oracle's selection of our datacenter network to support its new cloud region is testament to the absolute excellence of our infrastructure, which is unique in the Italian market in terms of its reach and performance."

As part of the agreement, TIM Enterprise will offer OCI services to its public and private sector customers across the region, leveraging its long-standing experience in helping customers in any industry migrate their mission-critical workloads to the cloud. With built-in security, superior performance, high availability, and lower cost, these services are designed to support mission-critical and cloud-native workloads in large public and private sector environments.

As part of the collaboration, TIM will also use OCI to migrate some of the Group's internal applications to the cloud.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

About TIM

TIM Group is driving the digital transition of Italy and Brazil with innovative technologies and services because TIM wants to contribute to accelerating the sustainable growth of the economy and society by bringing value and prosperity to people, companies and institutions.

TIM Group offers diversified solutions that meet the needs of its stakeholders while also integrating climate strategy, circular economy and digital growth targets.

TIM offers fixed and mobile telephony services and products for communication and entertainment for individuals and households, and supports small and medium-sized enterprises in their path towards digitalisation with a portfolio tailored to their needs.

Cloud, IoT and Cybersecurity technologies are at the heart of TIM Enterprise's End-to-End solutions for companies and the public institutions that support the country's digital transformation by making use of the largest data centre network in Italy, the expertise of Group companies such as Noovle, Olivetti and Telsy, and partnerships with leading industrial groups.

TIM Group develops 4G and 5G mobile network and fibre network infrastructure, that makes available to the entire market, both through a widespread national presence and intentionally through Sparkle.

In Brazil,?TIM Brasil?is a major player in the South American communications market and a leader in 4G and 5G coverage.

TIM Group also supports projects of high social interest via?TIM Foundation in Italy and Instituto TIM in Brazil.

The values that both unite and distinguish TIM Group is?passion?and?courage,?which help TIM to?seize the challenges of the market,?inclusion, because it?creates?value for the entire society, and finally integrity,?to deserve and maintain the?trust?of its stakeholders.

SOURCE Oracle