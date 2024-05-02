Anzeige
InterDigital, Inc.: InterDigital awarded injunction against Lenovo

WILMINGTON, Del., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, today announced it has been awarded an injunction against Lenovo by a court in Germany.

The Regional Court in Munich held that Lenovo infringes InterDigital's patent-in-suit covering 4G and 5G devices, that InterDigital has acted in a FRAND manner at all times, and that Lenovo is an unwilling licensee who has not acted in line with widely recognized FRAND principles. This is a first instance decision which can be appealed.

"The strength of our portfolio and the quality of our standards contributions have once again been recognized by a court," commented Josh Schmidt, Chief Legal Officer, InterDigital. "Following the court's finding that Lenovo's behavior constitutes hold-out, we hope Lenovo reverses course and finally takes a fair and reasonable license."

About InterDigital®

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence ("AI"), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today's most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Richard Lloyd
Email: richard.lloyd@interdigital.com
+1 (202) 349-1716


