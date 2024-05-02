Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies based on the world's only natural recombinant apoA-I, announces that it has filed with the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" (AMF) its Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2023, dated April 30, 2024.

ABIONYX Pharma's Universal Registration Document for the financial year ending December 31, 2023, includes in particular:

The annual financial report for 2023, consisting of the consolidated financial statements, the annual financial statements and the related statutory auditors' reports;

The management report;

The corporate governance report;

A description of the share buyback program.

This document is available on the company's website (www.abionyx.com) and on the AMF website (www.amf-France.org). It is also available at the company's registered office, 33-43 avenue Georges Pompidou Building D, Balma, 31130.

The Universal Registration Document has also been published in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), with the five tables of the consolidated financial statements (the primary financial statements) and the appendix marked up using the XBRL markup language.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biotech company focused on developing innovative medicines in diseases where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. The company expedites the development of novel therapeutics through an extensive expertise in lipid science and a differentiated apoA-I -based technology platform. ABIONYX Pharma is committed to radically improving treatment outcomes in sepsis and critical care.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240502757962/en/

Contacts:

NewCap

Investor relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Nicolas Fossiez

abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

NewCap

Media relations

Arthur Rouillé

abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98