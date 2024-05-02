FMC GlobalSat Inc.: FMC GlobalSat Acquires 100% of Anuvu's Maritime, Enterprise and Government connectivity businesses

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMC GlobalSat ("FMC"), a leading provider of satellite and wireless connectivity solutions worldwide, proudly announces the successful acquisition of Anuvu's Maritime, Enterprise, and Government connectivity businesses ("MEG"). Anuvu will retain ownership of its Maritime Entertainment business unit "MTN-TV".



Originally established as MTN Satellite Communications, Anuvu's MEG businesses boast over three decades of expertise as a premier satellite network integrator. Renowned for its cutting-edge technology, engineering prowess, and numerous industry accolades, Anuvu has served as a trusted connectivity partner to nearly 4,000 terrestrial and maritime customer locations and millions of users across the globe.

With headquarters in the US and operational bases in Brazil, Spain, and Norway, Anuvu's unwavering commitment to excellence has earned it a distinguished reputation in the industry. FMC's acquisition not only expands its industrial and geographical reach but also adds significant value through Anuvu's established brand and core competencies.

This acquisition marks a significant stride towards FMC's vision of achieving network convergence between satellite and terrestrial networks. It also addresses the burgeoning demand for data consumption over 5G wireless, terrestrial fiber, and facilitates customer transitions to broadband satellite networks, including Low Earth Orbit (LEO) systems like Starlink.

Emmanuel Cotrel, Chief Executive Officer of FMC, commented: "We are pleased to announce the inclusion of Anuvu's Maritime, Energy and Government Connectivity units into the FMC family. With its distinguished legacy, skilled workforce, and prominent standing in the global satellite sector, Anuvu brings invaluable assets to our network. Our commitment is to enhance and expand upon Anuvu's infrastructure, leveraging its unique resources and exceptional human capital to consistently provide innovative and cost-effective connectivity solutions to our clientele. We hold a positive outlook on Anuvu's potential for accelerated growth, innovation, and sustained leadership, especially in response to the evolving landscape of LEO satellite deployment and the increasing demand for efficient and high-speed broadband solutions."

Anuvu CEO, Joshua Marks, commented: "This strategic transaction allows both FMC and Anuvu to focus on and grow our core markets. FMC has an astute understanding of the connectivity landscape as well as the vision and resources to accelerate growth. We are confident they will drive innovation and value for Maritime, Energy and Government customers. Anuvu will continue to deliver exceptional experiences within inflight connectivity as well as inflight and maritime entertainment."

Going forward, the acquired business will operate under the original MTN brand, further solidifying FMC's position as a leader in satellite and wireless connectivity solutions.

About FMC GlobalSat

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale Florida - USA, FMC GlobalSat, and it's wholly owned subsidiary Santander Teleport, is a global provider of best-in-class satellite and wireless solutions to businesses that require reliable, secure, and cost-effective Broadband and M2M connectivity solutions.

FMC GlobalSat has pioneered the delivery of converged connectivity solutions on a global scale, by partnering with major wireless carriers and satellite communications providers that incorporates 5G wireless solutions across CDMA, GSM, and LTE networks and high- throughput satellite

About Anuvu

Anuvu connects and entertains the world's passengers. Our award-winning content and aviation connectivity solutions are reliable, scalable, and tailored to our customers' brands and service objectives. With a flexible and agile approach, we maximize the technology available today, while optimizing for tomorrow.

Some of the most experienced professionals in the industry lead our teams and this, together with our long-standing client relationships, means we never stand still.

Anuvu. Let Innovation Move You.

