CBO TERRITORIA: COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 2, 2024

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 2, 2024

Approval of all resolutions

Dividend of 0.24 euro per share paid in cash on June 14



CBo Territoria's Combined General Shareholders' Meeting, held on May 2 in Sainte-Marie (La Réunion) under the presidency of Mr. Eric Wuillai, adopted all resolutions with a quorum of 39.11% for the ordinary part and 39.01% for the exceptional part, namely:

the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2023,

the re-election of three directors,

the appropriation of net income for the year, and the distribution of a dividend of 0.24 euro per share, to go ex-coupon on June 12 and be paid in full in cash on June 14, 2023,

resolutions on remuneration of corporate officers and members of the Board of Directors, including non-voting directors,

and the renewal of financial delegations to the Board of Directors.

Detailed voting results and minutes of the Combined General Meeting will be accessible on the CBo Territoria website under Finance/Regulated information.



2024 Financial calendar

Results for the 1st half of 2024: Wednesday, September 11, 2024 (after market close)

More information on www.cboterritoria.com



About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

CBo Territoria has been a major real estate operator in La Réunion for nearly 20 years and has evolved into a multi-regional property developer specializing in tertiary assets (€318.9 million, representing 86% of total assets in value at 31 décembre 2023). The Group is pursuing its expansion through the exploitation of its land reserves or through land acquisition, as it is involved in the full real estate value chain (property developer, property investor, and real estate company). CBo Territoria can finance its development through its activities as a residential developer (apartment buildings or sale of land plots) and, secondarily, as a service provider, as well as through the planned transfer of its residual residential properties to SHLMR.

CBo Territoria is a real estate investment firm listed on Euronext Paris (compartment "C") that is qualified for the PEA PME finance program (small and medium-sized enterprises).

Responsible and committed to a more sustainable real estate since its inception, CBo Territoria has been in the Top 10 of compartment "C" of the Gai?a-Index for the past 6 years, a French benchmark index of the most virtuous small and medium-sized companies in terms of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility).

More information on cboterritoria.com

