Mary Kay Inc., a global beauty brand renowned for its commitment to female empowerment and entrepreneurship, is thrilled to announce that its products will now be sold in Denmark. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Mary Kay's mission to enrich women's lives across the globe. With this launch, Mary Kay products are now available in all the Scandinavian and Nordic markets in partnership with Lesley Cosmetics, Mary Kay's authorized distributor in Scandinavia.

Denmark, known for its strong focus on gender equality and women's rights, stands as one of the most egalitarian societies in the world, ranking third in the EU on the Gender Equality Index1. The country's demand for innovative opportunities for women is ever-present. The availability of Mary Kay products in the Danish market promises to offer exciting, new prospects for female entrepreneurship and empowerment through its unique business model.

Mary Kay Europe President Tara Eustace expressed her excitement about the introduction of Mary Kay products into a new country. "The expansion into Denmark not only represents an amazing growth strategy in Europe but also reaffirms our commitment to providing women with unparalleled opportunities for empowerment and entrepreneurship. We are excited to partner with Lesley Cosmetics to introduce Danish women to our high-quality products and the unique Mary Kay business opportunity. Together, we look forward to building a strong community of independent beauty consultants in Denmark and supporting them in achieving their goals."

"The essence of Mary Kay's vision has always been to offer women unparalleled opportunities for personal and professional growth," said Carl Henric Wallblom, CEO of Lesley Cosmetics. "I am confident that Danish women will embrace Mary Kay's high-quality skincare and color cosmetics, and more importantly, the chance to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams without compromising their personal and family lives. Mary Kay's visionary business model is more relevant today than ever before, and I'm excited to see its impact on families in Denmark."

The official grand opening in Denmark, attended by 750 guests, was a spectacular and historic evening for Mary Kay, Lesley Cosmetics, and the many women who have eagerly awaited the products and opportunity. Click here to watch the Mary Kay Beauty Beyond Borders video.

Mary Kay's legacy of enriching women's lives for over 60 years continues to inspire and pave the way for future generations. With its cutting-edge skincare and color cosmetics, Mary Kay is set to make a significant impact in Denmark, empowering women to pursue their dreams and achieve success on their own terms.

About Mary Kay

Then. Now. Always. One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women's lives. That dream has blossomed into a global company with millions of independent sales force members in more than 35 countries. For 60 years, the Mary Kay opportunity has empowered women to define their own futures through education, mentorship, advocacy, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in preserving our planet for future generations, protecting women impacted by cancer and domestic abuse, and encouraging youth to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter).

