LHYFE: Shareholders' Annual General Meeting documents available

Nantes (France) - 2 May 2024 - 7.00 pm. -Lhyfe shareholders (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, are informed that the Annual General Meeting will take place, on first notice:

Thursday 23 May 2024 at 10.00 am.

at 1 ter mail Pablo Picasso, 44000 Nantes.

The meeting notice of the General Meeting, containing the agenda and draft resolutions, was published on 15 April 2024 in the "BALO" (number 46). This notice is available under the Investors, General meetings section , of Lhyfe's website.

The convening notice will be published in the BALO bulletin to be issued on 3 May 2024. This notice will also be available under the Investors, General meetings section , of Lhyfe's website.

The documents (in French) required by law are available to shareholders at the company's headquarters (1 ter mail Pablo Picasso, 44000 Nantes, France) and under the Investors, General meetings section , of Lhyfe's website.

From the date of the convening notice of the General Meeting and up to and including the fifth day before the General Meeting, any shareholder may ask the Company to send him/her the documents and information mentioned in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Code de commerce, by simple request addressed to Uptevia - Service Assemblées Générales - 90-110 Esplanade du Général de Gaulle - 92931 Paris La Défense Cedex. Shareholders must provide proof of their status as such by sending a certificate of account registration.

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the 1st industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the 1st offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world. In 2023, it inaugurated its 2nd and 3rd sites, and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.

Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 195 staff at the end of December 2023. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).

More information on Lhyfe.com

