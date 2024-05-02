IHS Holding Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that its financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2024 (the "1Q24 Earnings Results") are scheduled to be released to the news services and our website at or around 6am ET (11am UK time) on Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Additionally, a conference call and webcast to discuss the 1Q24 Earnings Results will take place on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 8.30am ET (13.30pm UK time)

The conference call dial-in numbers are +1 646 307 1963 (U.S./Canada) or +44 20 3481 4247 (UK/International). The call ID is 6639993

To register for the webcast please click here.

