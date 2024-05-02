V&A Capital Completes Acquisition of Cooney Brothers

V&A Capital is pleased to announce its acquisition of Cooney Brothers, Inc. and Cooney Manufacturing Co., LLC (Cooney or the Company), a Pennsylvania-based value-added distributor of maintenance, repair and operation products and a manufacturer of custom assemblies for the fire protection industry. The sellers and management team co-invested alongside V&A Capital. The acquisition demonstrates V&A's commitment to partnering with exceptional owner-operated businesses with strong market presence and long track records of success.

As part of the transaction, V&A will provide strategic guidance, operational expertise, and financial resources to enable the Company to capitalize on new opportunities. V&A will leverage its expertise and experience in the distribution sector to grow Cooney by adding complementary product lines, expanding the Company's market footprint, building on its growing e-commerce platform and completing add-on acquisitions.

"We are excited to welcome Cooney Brothers to our portfolio," said Nirav Amin, Partner at V&A Capital. "The Company's niche product offering, diverse end-markets and long history makes this a unique opportunity. This acquisition underscores our confidence in the Company's potential and our commitment to partnering with strong management teams to drive sustainable growth."

Chuck Mills, Partner at V&A, added,"Cooney Brothers is a great multi-generational family owned and operated company. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to working with the management team to build on the Company's solid foundation."

Cooney Brothers CEO, Gerry Cooney, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership with V&A Capital, stating, "V&A Capital was great to work with throughout the sale process and we couldn't be more thrilled to embark on this new chapter with them. Their deep industry expertise and resources will enable us to accelerate our growth and enhance our market position. We look forward to collaborating closely with V&A to capitalize on exciting opportunities ahead."

MidFirst Business Credit, a subsidiary of MidFirst Bank, provided the financing to support the acquisition and Loeb & Loeb LLP acted as legal counsel to V&A Capital.

About V&A Capital

V&A Capital seeks majority ownership in profitable, well-run companies in North America and Europe with an EBITDA ranging from $1 million to $10 million. V&A invests primarily in the manufacturing and distribution industries but also seeks to acquire companies in the business services, consumer goods and packaging sectors. V&A's nimble and highly experienced team has an extensive and successful track record of investing in family-owned or owner-operated businesses, working in partnership with them and their management teams to pursue growth while respecting and maintaining the company's history and culture.

For more information please visit V&A Capital's website at www.vandacapital.com. Interested parties may contact V&A Capital through the website as well or reach out at info@vandacapital.com.

