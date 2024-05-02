Davis Polk today announced that prominent leveraged finance practitioner Luke McDougall will join the firm as a partner in the Finance practice based in London.

"I am thrilled to welcome Luke to Davis Polk," said Neil Barr, Davis Polk's Managing Partner. "Investing in our platform in London, and in particular continuing to grow our leveraged finance capability there, is a strategic priority for our firm. A partner of Luke's caliber delivers important bench strength to our team, further enhancing our ability to service our clients on their most sophisticated and complex finance transactions. He will be a tremendous asset to our bank, sponsor and direct lending clients."

Mr. McDougall focuses his practice on UK and cross-border leveraged finance, corporate finance and restructuring matters. He acts on behalf of arrangers, direct lenders, equity sponsors and corporate groups on the financing of acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and portfolio acquisitions, on general corporate financing and on the restructuring of leveraged groups.

Prior to joining Davis Polk, Mr. McDougall was a partner in, and co-head of, the Global Finance practice at Paul Hastings. Widely recognized among the top finance lawyers in London, Mr. McDougall is ranked in the Banking Finance category by Chambers Global, Europe and UK, and in Acquisition Finance by the Legal 500 UK, which also named him "Finance Lawyer of the Year" for London in 2020.

"Luke is highly regarded for being technically talented and extremely collaborative and client-focused; he is one of the leading leveraged finance practitioners in Europe," said Jason Kyrwood, co-head of Davis Polk's Finance practice. "Bringing him on board is an exciting and significant step in the build out of our London finance team."

"I have known Luke for many years. He is a fantastic lawyer with a deep commitment to his clients, and I am excited to partner with him as we deepen our UK leveraged finance capabilities," said Nick Benham, a partner in Davis Polk's Finance practice in London.

Mr. McDougall said, "Davis Polk is an exceptional firm with an elite finance team. Having the opportunity to join such a talented and collaborative group and help execute on the firm's plan to grow the London finance practice is very exciting."

Mr. McDougall received his B.A. and LL.B. from the University of Sydney.

About Davis Polk.

Davis Polk Wardwell LLP (including its associated entities) is an elite global law firm with world-class practices across the board. Clients know they can rely on us for their most challenging legal and business matters. From offices in the world's key financial centers and political capitals, our more than 1,000 lawyers collaborate seamlessly to deliver exceptional service, sophisticated advice and creative, practical solutions. Visit davispolk.com.

About Davis Polk's Finance practice.

Davis Polk delivers customized, innovative counsel to both lenders and borrowers on their most important and complex financing transactions. We have been at the forefront of developments in the finance market over the past decade. Our broad market-leading practice allows us to provide advice to financial institutions, direct lenders and companies that anticipates market trends and protects against emerging vulnerabilities. Clients count on our deep legal experience and savvy commercial understanding in transactions including leveraged and investment-grade acquisition financing, direct lending, bridge loans, structured finance, asset-based lending, project and infrastructure finance, and DIP and exit financings. Our ability to field teams for both syndicated and direct lending solutions ensures maximum flexibility and optimal execution.

