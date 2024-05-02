JP McHale Pest Management Introduces Breakthrough LymeShield System to Combat Surge in Lyme Disease Cases

May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month

BUCHANAN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / In response to the escalating threat of Lyme Disease and tick-borne disease cases throughout Westchester, the Hudson Valley and nationwide, JP McHale Pest Management has forged a strategic partnership with US Biologic to launch its breakthrough defense against ticks and tickborne diseases using innovative technology - The LymeShield System. LymeShield is an Integrated Pest Management (IPM) program featuring a pellet that inoculates mice against Lyme Disease, based on the premise that a non-infected mouse cannot spread the infection to a tick, which in turn cannot spread the disease further. The product is conditionally approved by the USDA and is available in New York State.

LymeShield System

JP McHale and US Biologic are both companies committed to protecting the community by employing effective, cutting-edge pest control solutions, including early detection of ticks and the elimination of Lyme Disease through the latest pest control technology. This collaboration aims to address the exponential rise in Lyme Disease cases.

"We're thrilled to introduce the cutting-edge LymeShield technology, building upon our company's mission and intensive efforts to reduce the threat of tickborne diseases in the areas we serve," said Jim McHale, president of JP McHale Pest Management. "LymeShield is now available to homeowners, businesses, and public lands, including parks in Westchester County.

"The launch of LymeShield will be integral to JP McHale's Integrative Pest Management strategies (IPM), which minimize biocide use to control and eliminate pests. Innovative pest technologies like LymeShield are better for the environment and can be more effective in the long-term management and elimination of various pest issues."

JP McHale has had unprecedented success in the control and elimination of rodent issues through its cutting-edge SMART Rodent Detection and Home Monitoring System. Using wireless technology, SMART rodent experts digitally track pest activity in real time and alert you to any pest activity that's detected. This technology doesn't utilize any sprays, glue, or chemical treatments, so there is no risk to pets, children or our planet.

LymeShield works by deploying timed application stations that allow a controlled amount of pellets to inoculate mice from Borrelia burgdorferi, which can cause Lyme Disease in humans. Strategically placed, these stations have been shown to be effective in delivering the pellets to mice throughout the year.

Integrative Pest Management techniques have the greatest potential to significantly reduce the risk of Lyme Disease transmission, the number one vector-borne disease in the U.S., which the CDC projects to impact 476,000 citizens each year. In fact, ticks capable of carrying Lyme Disease have spread to half of all US counties. Globally, experts estimate that as many as 1 in 7 people have been exposed to Lyme Disease at some point in their lives.

"JP McHale is a visionary company," says US Biologic CEO Mason Kauffman. "They truly understand the new technologies that can fight the spread of Lyme Disease, which is raging out of control in the U.S., with New York as more endemic than most states."

About JP McHale Pest Management

JP McHale Pest Management, LLC specializes in eliminating pests through biological and environmentally sensitive methods, including organic solutions and advanced remote technology options for residential and commercial properties. JP McHale's SMART Rodent Detection and Home Monitoring System that uses wireless technology to digitally track pest activity in real time and LymeShield are among the company's focus on Integrative Pest Management strategies, minimizing the use of chemical treatments with no risk to pets, children or our planet. A partner of Anticimex, the 50-year-old family-run business is still headed by James P. McHale, Jr., a Cornell entomologist, and is recognized among the top 40 Pest Control companies in PCT's annual nationwide ranking. For more information about JP McHale Pest Management, please visit www.nopests.com.

About US Biologic and the LymeShield System

US Biologic envisions a world without endemic and pandemic diseases through solutions like the LymeShield System. For more information about the LymeShield System, please visit www.lymeshield.com.

