Rainfactory Inc.: Kaitlyn Witman Named Sole CEO of Rainfactory

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / Rainfactory, the premier eCommerce marketing and advertising agency for growing brands, today announced that co-founder and co-Chief Executive Officer Kaitlyn Witman, has assumed the role of sole CEO. Rainfactory co-founder Janielle Denier, meanwhile, has stepped down after 10 years to pursue the next chapter of her entrepreneurial journey, completing a leadership transition that began in Q4 2023.





Kaitlyn Witman

"I want to thank Janielle for her tremendous partnership over the past decade," said Witman. "We've been together since Rainfactory's first days and it's been an incredible journey as we've built this company into the award-winning powerhouse it is today. On behalf of our entire team, we wish Janielle the very best as she embarks on her next chapter."

This passing of the leadership baton to Witman takes place just days away from the company's 10th anniversary on May 5, 2024. Rainfactory embarks on its second decade riding a fresh wave of momentum as evidenced by the strong traction of its offerings and the addition of several new clients to its growing roster. A roster that includes current clients Philips Projection, Logitech Education, HTC VIVE, and Hallmark Keepsakes' newest Harry Potter Ornament Set.

"As we turn 10, we know that exceeding the expectations of our clients requires us to remain nimble and swiftly adapt to our ever-changing industry," said Witman. "Since day one, innovation and resilience have been the fabric of Rainfactory's culture. We're primed to take the next steps in Rainfactory's journey, bolstered by recent investments in our team, culture, and operational capabilities.

"We, of course, couldn't do what we do without this talented, creative, and determined group of outstanding professionals that I'm truly humbled to work with every day. While I'm so proud of what we've accomplished, I'm even more excited about what our second decade will bring."

A seasoned entrepreneur, Witman is one of Rainfactory's original team members and has helped usher the company through its remarkable growth since its launch in May 2014.

Witman received her MBA with concentrations in Entrepreneurship and Finance from the University of Washington, and her BA in Political Science & Economics from the University of Virginia. She is an active writer, speaker, and angel investor. Witman is also a member of the Young Entrepreneur Council.

Witman resides in Vienna, Virginia, with her husband and three children.

