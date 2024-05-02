Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.05.2024
"Special Situation"-Aktie mit Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial im heißesten Rohstoff-Markt
Rockwell Automation Partners With Mahindra University To Train Students in Sustainability Best Practices

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Mahindra University, one of the premier educational institutions in India, to develop a collaborative framework to create, implement, and promote a comprehensive 'Climate Solutions' course. The goal is to equip students with skills and knowledge in sustainability best practices. The course will launch in August 2024.

The collaboration's comprehensive curriculum will include fundamental sustainability concepts, methodologies, and real-world applications. In addition, the partnership can establish a climate solutions laboratory that will offer students invaluable hands-on experience with advanced technologies. Outside of academia, joint research efforts will delve into pressing sustainability issues, fostering innovation and effective solutions.

"It is imperative that the future workforce keeps sustainability at the helm of everything they do," said Anirban Ghosh, Head, Centre for Sustainability, Mahindra University. "Our partnership with Rockwell reinforces our commitment to advancing sustainability education and is an important step towards equipping the next generation of leaders with the expertise and technical skills to address some of the greatest challenges facing our planet."

Learn more about Rockwell's commitment to preparing a new generation of leaders.

Foreground (L-R): Anirban Ghosh, Centre for Sustainability, Mahindra University, and Dilip Sawhney, Managing Director, Rockwell Automation India. Background (L-R): Dipanjan Banerjee, Corporate Affairs, Rockwell Automation India; Sandeep Redkar, Consultant Leader, Rockwell Automation India; and Manoj Soda, Program Manager, Knowledge Lens.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rockwell Automation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Rockwell Automation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rockwell-automation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Rockwell Automation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

