Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2024) - OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX: OBE) (NYSE American: OBE) ("Obsidian Energy", the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") is pleased to announce that at our annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 2, 2024, Obsidian Energy's shareholders approved all resolutions outlined in the Notice of 2024 Annual and Special Meeting and Management Proxy Circular dated March 15, 2024 (the "Information Circular"), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, and on Obsidian Energy's website at www.obsidianenergy.com.
- Appointment of Auditor
By resolution passed by show of hands, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Issuer for the ensuing year.
- Election of Directors
By resolutions passed by ballot vote, the following seven nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Withheld
|Percent
|Shani Bosman
|26,232,519
|85.09%
|4,597,679
|14.91%
|John Brydson
|25,208,890
|81.77%
|5,621,308
|18.23%
|Raymond D. Crossley
|25,942,061
|84.14%
|4,888,137
|15.86%
|Michael J. Faust
|25,974,751
|84.25%
|4,855,447
|15.75%
|Edward H. Kernaghan
|25,839,866
|83.81%
|4,990,332
|16.19%
|Stephen Loukas
|26,467,470
|85.85%
|4,362,728
|14.15%
|Gordon Ritchie
|26,413,688
|85.67%
|4,416,510
|14.33%
- Non-Binding Advisory Vote on the Corporation's Approach to Executive Compensation
By resolution passed by ballot vote, an advisory resolution was passed to approve the Company's approach to executive compensation as outlined in the Information Circular. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Against
|Percent
|22,285,445
|72.28%
|8,544,752
|27.72%
CORPORATE PRESENTATION AND WEBCAST
Today, Obsidian Energy's management team held a webcast presentation live on the Internet (the "Presentation") for investors, shareholders and stakeholders to discuss the Company's strategy, assets, value and future plans. The corporate presentation has been posted to our website, and the full webcast Presentation is available for replay either through our website or directly at the webcast portal.
