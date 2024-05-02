Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2024) - OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX: OBE) (NYSE American: OBE) ("Obsidian Energy", the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") is pleased to announce that at our annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 2, 2024, Obsidian Energy's shareholders approved all resolutions outlined in the Notice of 2024 Annual and Special Meeting and Management Proxy Circular dated March 15, 2024 (the "Information Circular"), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, and on Obsidian Energy's website at www.obsidianenergy.com.

Appointment of Auditor

By resolution passed by show of hands, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Issuer for the ensuing year.

Election of Directors

By resolutions passed by ballot vote, the following seven nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Shani Bosman 26,232,519 85.09% 4,597,679 14.91% John Brydson 25,208,890 81.77% 5,621,308 18.23% Raymond D. Crossley 25,942,061 84.14% 4,888,137 15.86% Michael J. Faust 25,974,751 84.25% 4,855,447 15.75% Edward H. Kernaghan 25,839,866 83.81% 4,990,332 16.19% Stephen Loukas 26,467,470 85.85% 4,362,728 14.15% Gordon Ritchie 26,413,688 85.67% 4,416,510 14.33%

Non-Binding Advisory Vote on the Corporation's Approach to Executive Compensation



By resolution passed by ballot vote, an advisory resolution was passed to approve the Company's approach to executive compensation as outlined in the Information Circular. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 22,285,445 72.28% 8,544,752 27.72%

CORPORATE PRESENTATION AND WEBCAST

Today, Obsidian Energy's management team held a webcast presentation live on the Internet (the "Presentation") for investors, shareholders and stakeholders to discuss the Company's strategy, assets, value and future plans. The corporate presentation has been posted to our website, and the full webcast Presentation is available for replay either through our website or directly at the webcast portal.

