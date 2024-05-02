Novotech Appoints Commercial and Clinical Life Sciences Specialist to Head Up Global Drug Development Consulting Team

BOSTON, May 02, 2024, the global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization.



Novotech's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Judith Ng-Cashinstated: "We welcome Scott to the medical and scientific team. He is a proven strategic, innovative, and business focused life sciences executive with ~30 year of experience across the biopharma and CRO sectors. He brings valuable leadership to our world-class DDC team, a full-service global drug development and strategic regulatory team providing comprehensive "inception to approval" services."

The DDC partnerswith biotechs to optimize a fit-for purpose therapeutic development strategy that both advances the development program and creates value for the company. To do this, DDC leverages CMC/manufacturing, toxicology, clinical/medical and regulatory affairs experts with extensive industry experience covering all phases ?of drug development. It also offers a fully integrated regulatory affairs team with an experienced, speed orientated mindset to increase the probability of regulatory and commercial success.?

The DDC team has experience in a comprehensive range of indications for drugs, novel antibodies, recombinant protein therapeutics, small molecules, vaccines, cell therapy, devices, and combination products, throughout all phases of program development (Phases I - IV) and commercialization.

Scott Schliebner said he was extremely pleased to join the DDC team. "I bring a strategic and consultative approach to building and growing life sciences businesses, with a focus on developing relationships, partnerships, and collaborations that drive commercial success. I am also passionate about leveraging data and technology including RWE/RWD, technological innovation, and patient-focused paradigms to accelerate clinical drug development," he said.

Schliebner, who is US-based, holds a Master's Degree in Public Health in Biostatistics from the University of Utah School of Medicine and completed a Graduate Research Fellowship at The National Institutes of Health/NINDS.

