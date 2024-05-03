Riverdale, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2024) - Camfil, a global leader in air filtration and clean air solutions, proudly announces the publication of its 2023 Sustainability Report. With over half a century of expertise in making indoor and outdoor environments safer and more sustainable, Camfil continues its mission to deliver innovative air quality solutions that not only meet but exceed global standards.





Camfil Sustainability Report 2023

Camfil invites customers, partners, and the public to delve into the details of the 2023 Sustainability Report to explore the comprehensive steps being taken towards a sustainable future. This document aims to be a roadmap to making the world a better place through cleaner air.

Camfil remains dedicated to its vision of a world where clean air is accessible to everyone. By focusing on sustainable practices, continuous innovation, and community engagement, Camfil not only aims to lead the industry but also to inspire others to join in making a tangible impact on environmental health.

Camfil's full 2023 Sustainability Report is available for download at Camfil's official website. For more information, please contact Lynne Laake at Lynne.Laake@camfil.com.

About Camfil

For over 50 years, Camfil has been at the forefront of air filtration, providing solutions that go beyond meeting air quality standards to creating new benchmarks for clean air. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Camfil serves and supports customers in a wide range of industries and communities across the globe.

