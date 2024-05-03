Avensure H&S & HR Outsourcing Services Rolls Out Care Compliance Bureau

The leading provider of outsourced employment law, HR, and health and safety services in the UK is also shortlisted for the British HR Awards.

Avensure H&S & HR Outsourcing Services has successfully launched the Care Compliance Bureau, a dedicated service for registered providers of Care Homes and Homecare (Adult Care in England). The company's impressive 2023 performance shows its persistent quest for excellence in outsourced HR services. As a result, the company was under consideration for Consultancy of the Year at the British HR Awards.

Avensure H&S & HR Outsourcing Services entered the month of April 2024, unveiling a brand new CCB website, which ensures care businesses and their workforce meet Care Quality Commission regulations, fundamental standards, and Quality Statements.

"CCB's goal is to offer support with documentation and guidance on document usage within care services. It provides care businesses with a more robust and compliant foundation, particularly in light of the new single assessment framework," Chris Garner, Managing Director of Avensure, explained.

As part of Avensure H&S & HR Outsourcing Services, CCB offers comprehensive support and an approach to compliance covering various operational aspects beyond CQC requirements. "CCB is your partner for CQC compliance in the era of new regulations," Garner stated.

British HR Awards Nomination

Avensure H&S & HR Outsourcing Services were shortlisted for Consultancy of the Year along with over 25 entities at the prestigious British HR Awards.

"It's fantastic to be shortlisted for Consultancy of the Year. The esteemed recognition reflects our commitment to delivering unparalleled HR solutions tailored to each client's unique needs. We are truly honoured to be acknowledged as part of HR excellence in the UK this year and look forward to the award ceremony on April 16," Chris Garner remarked.

The British HR Awards, powered by New Possible's employee insight platform, aims to discover and celebrate genuinely passionate organisations about delivering a world-class people experience. There were over 300 entries across categories from organisations in the UK.

The 2023 Record Year

Avensure H&S & HR Outsourcing Services reported 2023 as a record year, with a 30% revenue increase and £4 million EBITDA.

"2023 was a record year for us, with new services offered to support clients and a major £1 million investment in new technology, launching the PeopleCloud platform," Chris Garner shared.

The Avensure H&S & HR Outsourcing Services Managing Director attributed the company's improved financial success to its increased market attractiveness, led by its extensive product range. "It's becoming a 'no brainer' to use our services. They're affordable and easy to use with hands-on help and support, coupled with our next-generation online HR & H&S management system, making us the perfect match for UK businesses," Garner observed.

The company also takes pride in its people. Garner expounded this, adding, "We deeply believe in the talents behind Avensure H&S & HR Outsourcing Services. Our unique, commercially driven support is delivered by experts who truly care about clients, each motivated to go the extra mile. This culture within Avensure H&S & HR Outsourcing Services is becoming well-known nationwide, giving us a market edge. We have thousands of 5-star reviews, which echo around the UK business environment and attract many new clients."

Avensure H&S & HR Outsourcing Services accrues over 1,000 clients yearly and believes this needs to be supported. The company constantly invests in HR experts, health and safety specialists and great legal minds. Always looking to expand its product range and reinvest in its products, Avensure H&S & HR Outsourcing Services creates more recruitment opportunities, leading to roles being filled in its immigration and care compliance departments.

"We're very fortunate our culture reverberates around the industry," Garner commented. "Avensure has a lot of fantastic professionals wanting to join our organisation on an almost daily basis. We can handpick who we believe will benefit clients the most, thus reinforcing our mission of being the number 1 provider in the UK."

Scheduled Webinars

Avensure H&S & HR Outsourcing Services is proud to lead the market by providing top-notch training and valuable information to improve employment law and health and safety practices.

"Our strength lies in offering practical training and employment law insights tailored to impact businesses positively. We also have a profound understanding of UK businesses' current challenges. By pinpointing real-time trends and areas of concern, we deliver effective training solutions," Chris Garner said.

Here are the previous and upcoming CPD-accredited Avensure H&S & HR Outsourcing Services Webinars for Q2:

March 2024: HR - The Ultimate Guide to Annual Leave

April 2024: Health and Safety Manual Handling

June 2024: H&S Fire Risk Assessments

Avensure H&S & HR Outsourcing Services stands out with over 5,000 UK businesses in its client portfolio, ranging from micro to SME clients, giving the company a unique advantage.

Visit https://www.avensure.com/ to learn more.

