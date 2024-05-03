Brunel International NV: Brunel Q1: strong performance in key verticals supports continued growth

Amsterdam, 3 May 2024 - Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), a global provider of flexible workforce solutions and expertise, today announced its first quarter (Q1) 2024 results.

Key points Q1 2024

Revenue of EUR 349.2 million, up 10% (up 13% organically) driven by the four global verticals renewable energy, conventional energy, mining and life science

Revenue per working day in DACH region and NL up, despite continued challenging markets

Recovery of perm market in renewable energy

Australasia, Middle East & India and Rest of World continued strong growth

Gross Profit of EUR 69.2 million, up 1% (up 6% organically)

EBIT of EUR 14.3 million, down 9% (up 14% organically), due the impact of working days

Jilko Andringa, CEO of Brunel International N.V.: "During the first quarter of this year, we continued our strong organic growth, both top and bottom line. Our well-diversified portfolio of markets and capabilities positions us to benefit from the energy and digital transformation, enabling us to withstand the challenging circumstances in some of our client segments and countries. Our continued process improvements, digital tooling and leverage of our infrastructure countered the gross margin pressure we had in the quarter. Our four strategic segments, mining, life science, renewable energy and conventional energy, showed continued growth year over year, confirming we are on the right strategic path.

Our pipeline continues to be strong as we extended strategic client contracts and won important new projects in the energy business, which will support continued profitable growth in these segments. Following the headwinds in our renewable perm business in H2 of last year, the performance in Q1 2024 was back on last year's level, and the pipeline looks strong.

We started to roll out our MyBrunel platform in multiple regions, giving our contractors direct access to the Brunel services, tools, training-platform and their personal data. This is another step in our digital journey. We will continue to roll-out tools for our clients, candidates and our internal colleagues to increase efficiency and optimize our interactions. These tools include the latest AI solutions to drive client/contractor intimacy and improved conversions.

As shown in our 'Facts to the Future' industry insight reports, recently released among 2,000 specialists and clients, our global mobility and industry specific training services continue to gain importance and the need for skilled talent only increases. Brunel is investing in knowledge-leadership in chosen industries, as demonstrated by these industry reports.

We expect circumstances in several of our markets to remain tough in the short term, but we expect to be able to navigate well through these times. This sets us up for 'the next level' results on the medium term."

GROUP PERFORMANCE

Brunel International (unaudited) P&L amounts in EUR million Q1 2024 Q1 2023 ?% Organic ?% Revenue 349.2 316.9 10% 13% Gross Profit 69.2 68.8 1% 6% Gross margin 19.8% 21.7% Operating costs 54.2 52.3 4% 4% Operating result 15.0 16.5 -9% 13% Earn out related share based payments* 0.7 0.7 0% 0% EBIT 14.3 15.8 -9% 14% EBIT % 4.1% 5.0% Conversion ratio 20.7% 23.0% Average directs 11,103 11,000 1% 1% Average indirects 1,560 1,529 2% 2% Ratio direct / Indirect 7.1 7.2 Organic change is measured by excluding the impact of currencies, acquisitions, disposals and by adjusting for working days *Relates to the acquisition related expenses for Taylor Hopkinson

First quarter developments

Revenue

Organic revenue was up 13% YoY in Q1 2024. Our four strategic segments, mining, life science, renewable energy and conventional energy, all showed YoY growth, with the renewable perm business almost back on last year's level. Reported revenue was up 10% YoY, with a negative impact from working days of 2% and a negative effect of FX of 1%.

Gross profit

Organic gross profit was up 6% YoY in Q1 2024. Reported gross profit was up 1% YoY, of which working days had a negative impact of 5% while FX had a negative effect of 1%.

EBIT

Organic EBIT was up 14% YoY in Q4 2023. Reported EBIT was down 9% YoY, of which working days had a negative impact of 24% while FX had a negative effect of 1%.



Headline performance by region

Summary (amounts in EUR million):

Revenue Q1 2024 Q1 2023 ?% Organic ?% DACH region 64.3 64.9 -1% 2% The Netherlands 55.5 53.4 4% 6% Australasia 54.7 43.5 26% 32% Middle East & India 47.4 37.8 25% 28% Americas 45.9 44.0 4% 6% Asia 44.2 44.2 0% 5% Rest of world 47.0 38.0 24% 24% Eliminations -9.6 -8.9 Total 349.2 316.9 10% 13%





EBIT Q1 2024 Q1 2023 ?% Organic ?% DACH region 6.5 8.3 -21% 3% The Netherlands 4.4 4.8 -9% 9% Australasia 1.2 0.9 25% 36% Middle East & India 3.2 3.0 7% 10% Americas 0.7 0.4 53% 74% Asia 2.1 2.0 7% 17% Rest of world 0.0 -0.2 82% -180% Unallocated -3.8 -3.5 -9% -9% Total 14.3 15.8 -9% 14%

Gross profit (net fees) per vertical

The breakdown of gross profit per vertical is as follows:

2024 2023 ?% Global verticals Conventional Energy 17.7 26% 16.6 24% 6% Renewables 9.8 14% 8.1 12% 21% Mining 5.6 8% 4.0 6% 43% Life Sciences 4.7 7% 4.2 6% 13% Local verticals Industrials & Technology 9.9 14% 12.8 19% -23% Future Mobility 8.3 12% 8.4 12% -2% Financial Services 3.9 6% 3.9 6% -1% Public Sector 5.1 7% 4.6 7% 9% Infrastructure 2.7 4% 3.4 5% -22% Other 1.6 2% 2.9 4% -44% Total 69.2 100% 68.8 100% 1%



BREAKDOWN BY REGION

DACH region (unaudited) P&L amounts in EUR million Q1 2024 Q1 2023 ?% Organic ?% Revenue 64.3 64.9 -1% 2% Gross Profit 22.0 24.0 -9% 0% Gross margin 34.2% 37.0% Operating costs 15.5 15.7 -2% -2% EBIT 6.5 8.3 -21% 3% EBIT % 10.1% 12.8% Conversion ratio 29.5% 34.6% Average directs 1,984 2,085 -5% -5% Average indirects 393 428 -8% -8% Ratio direct / Indirect 5.0 4.9

The DACH region includes Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Czech Republic. Revenue per working day in DACH increased by 2%. The gross margin adjusted for working days improved to 37.3% in Q1 2024 (Q1 2023: 37.0%). Despite the challenging conditions in part of our markets, we continue to see high activity levels, both on the client side, as well as the candidate side, supported by our focus on the right markets.

Working days Germany:

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2024 63 61 66 62 252 2023 65 60 65 61 251

Headcount as of 31 March was 1,982 (2023: 2,078).

The Netherlands (unaudited) P&L amounts in EUR million Q1 2024 Q1 2023 ?% Organic ?% Revenue 55.5 53.4 4% 6% Gross Profit 14.2 15.0 -5% 1% Gross margin 25.6% 28.1% Operating costs 9.8 10.2 -4% -4% EBIT 4.4 4.8 -9% 9% EBIT % 7.9% 9.0% Conversion ratio 31.0% 32.0% Average directs 1,687 1,701 -1% -1% Average indirects 273 273 0% 0% Ratio direct / Indirect 6.2 6.2

Revenue per working day in The Netherlands increased by 6%. The increase was mainly the result of higher rates, partially offset by the lower headcount and a lower productivity. The business line Legal continues to be the major driver of the growth. The gross margin adjusted for working days was 27.3% in Q1 2024 (Q1 2023: 28.1%).

Working days The Netherlands:

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2024 64 62 66 64 256 2023 65 61 65 63 254

Headcount as of 31 March was 1,667 (2023: 1,735).

Australasia (unaudited) P&L amounts in EUR million Q1 2024 Q1 2023 ?% Organic ?% Revenue 54.7 43.5 26% 32% Gross Profit 5.5 4.6 21% 28% Gross margin 10.1% 10.6% Operating costs 4.3 3.7 20% 26% EBIT 1.2 0.9 25% 36% EBIT % 2.2% 2.1% Conversion ratio 21.8% 19.6% Average directs 1,746 1,495 17% 17% Average indirects 135 118 15% 15% Ratio direct / Indirect 12.9 12.7 Organic change is measured by excluding the impact of currencies, acquisitions, disposals and by adjusting for working days

Australasia includes Australia and Papua New Guinea. Our robust performance in conventional energy and mining sectors has sustained our growth momentum. The conversion ratio improved further as we leveraged this growth. The decline in gross margin was primarily due to a change in our client mix. Operating costs increased as we geared up to support the high growth.

Middle East & India (unaudited) P&L amounts in EUR million Q1 2024 Q1 2023 ?% Organic ?% Revenue 47.4 37.8 25% 28% Gross Profit 5.8 5.6 4% 6% Gross margin 12.2% 14.8% Operating costs 2.6 2.6 1% 2% EBIT 3.2 3.0 7% 10% EBIT % 6.8% 7.9% Conversion ratio 55.2% 53.6% Average directs 2,079 2,196 -5% -5% Average indirects 170 160 6% 6% Ratio direct / Indirect 12.2 13.7 Organic change is measured by excluding the impact of currencies, acquisitions, disposals and by adjusting for working days

Middle East & India includes Qatar, Kuwait, Dubai, Oman, Kurdistan, Iraq and India. The growth in this region was mainly driven by our activities on the fabrication yards in Dubai and the successful completion of one of the projects in this quarter. Qatar continues to be a consistent and robust contributor to the region's performance. The gross margin decreased due to changes in the project mix. Maintaining operating costs at a constant level resulted in an improved conversion ratio.

Americas (unaudited) P&L amounts in EUR million Q1 2024 Q1 2023 ?% Organic ?% Revenue 45.9 44.0 4% 6% Gross Profit 6.2 5.5 13% 15% Gross margin 13.5% 12.5% Operating costs 5.5 5.1 10% 10% EBIT 0.7 0.4 53% 74% EBIT % 1.5% 0.9% Conversion ratio 11.3% 7.3% Average directs 1,012 1,021 -1% -1% Average indirects 148 150 -1% -1% Ratio direct / Indirect 6.8 6.8 Organic change is measured by excluding the impact of currencies, acquisitions, disposals and by adjusting for working days

The Americas includes Brazil, Canada, USA, Guyana and Suriname. We continued to grow in our main market in USA and Canada in conventional energy and mining. The market for permanent placements in USA has experienced rapid expansion, giving a boost to the gross margin and enhancing the conversion ratio.

Asia (unaudited) P&L amounts in EUR million Q1 2024 Q1 2023 ?% Organic ?% Revenue 44.2 44.2 0% 5% Gross Profit 7.0 6.6 6% 11% Gross margin 15.8% 14.9% Operating costs 4.9 4.6 5% 9% EBIT 2.1 2.0 7% 17% EBIT % 4.8% 4.5% Conversion ratio 30.0% 30.3% Average directs 1,325 1,459 -9% -9% Average indirects 193 146 32% 32% Ratio direct / Indirect 6.9 10.0 Organic change is measured by excluding the impact of currencies, acquisitions, disposals and by adjusting for working days

Asia includes Singapore, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. The sustained robust performance of our fabrication yards in Indonesia and China has been the main driver of regional success. Singapore trailed behind due to slower than expected progress of a major project in yards. A favorable shift in our client mix led to a further improvement in gross profit.

Rest of world (unaudited) P&L amounts in EUR million Q1 2024 Q1 2023 ?% Organic ?% Revenue 47.0 38.0 24% 24% Gross Profit 8.4 7.5 12% 13% Gross margin 17.9% 19.7% Operating costs 7.7 7.0 10% 7% Operating result 0.7 0.5 53% 96% Earn out related share based payments* 0.7 0.7 0% 0% EBIT - -0.2 82% -180% EBIT % 0.0% -0.5% Conversion ratio 0.0% -2.7% Average directs 1,272 1,042 22% 22% Average indirects 194 191 2% 2% Ratio direct / Indirect 6.6 5.5 Organic change is measured by excluding the impact of currencies, acquisitions, disposals and by adjusting for working days *Relates to the acquisition related expenses for Taylor Hopkinson

Rest of World includes Taylor Hopkinson, Belgium and our other energy activities in Europe. Taylor Hopkinson continued strong growth in the contracting market, where we engage specialists to support our clients. The market for permanent placements in the offshore wind industry started to recover rapidly, and revenue for perm fees almost returned to the level of Q1 2023. The gross margin slightly decreased due to the faster growth in contracting compared to perm placements.

Cash position

The net cash balance at 31 March 2024 was EUR 6.2 million. The earlier exercise of part of the put and call option on the shares in Taylor Hopkinson (20%) was executed and settled according to plan in Q1.

Outlook

Based on our performance and position in our key markets, we expect the current trend to continue in Q2 2024.

ESG update

In Q1 2024, the Brunel Foundation supporting Brunel's ESG strategy and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, hosted some great events. All initiatives of the Foundation are aimed at contributing to a healthier planet and a better future for generations to come. Below you can read how the Foundation has supported the CLEAR RIVERS' litter trap innovation project and participated in the Trash 'n Trace challenge with Litterati, fitting right in with the planet focus. In our professionals pillar, we joined the Brainport Knowledge Fair for educational professionals, helping children to face society and the labor market of the future in a resilient way and we have set some ambitious targets to reach 2,400 children by the end of 2024 with our OffshoreWind4Kids sessions, as we believe that involving children at an early age in fun activities related to renewable energy is a great way to create awareness for the environment.

Donation CLEAR RIVERS

The Brunel Foundation is proud to financially support the CLEAR RIVERS' litter trap innovation project as part of the end of year donations on behalf of Brunel's clients in the Netherlands. CLEAR RIVERS is a non-for-profit organization tackling the plastic pollution crisis by catching river plastics before they reach the open waters, organizing cleanups, educational workshops, and recycling the retrieved litter into new durable products. The activities of CLEAR RIVERS seamlessly fit within the planet focus of the Brunel Foundation. Together we continue to strive for a cleaner and more sustainable future for all.

Future professionals

The Brunel Foundation and OffshoreWind4Kids had the opportunity to join the Brainport Knowledge Fair for educational professionals. Brainport Eindhoven focuses on innovation, giving children the opportunity to face society and the labor market of the future, in a resilient way. Main goal of this event was to inspire teachers to incorporate engineering and technology into their classrooms. OffshoreWind4Kids, supported by the Brunel Foundation, informed teachers about the Wind4Kids' hands on learning experiences about wind energy and invited them to add the workshop to their curriculum.

OffshoreWind4Kids

Taylor Hopkinson and the Brunel Foundation have set a target of delivering OffshoreWind4Kids sessions, both beach demos and school visits, to 2400 kids by the end of 2024. To create maximum impact and unlock the talents and interest of as many kids as possible, we will equip volunteer Brunellers with workshop knowledge and gear, so they can drive momentum in organizing local events in their regions.

Trash 'n Trace

In this quarter we've reached the enormous number of half a million pieces of litter picked in our Trash 'n Trace challenge with Litterati. Unfortunately, the necessity is still there. We are proud that Brunel colleagues of our Australian offices hit the sidewalks in Brisbane City and Perth's Cottesloe Beach to clean up together, on Clean up Australia Day. They were surprised at the amount of litter they collected from some much-loved locations. Once you'll start litter picking, you won't un-see litter anymore.

